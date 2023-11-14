The GATE Launches 2023 Holiday Gift Guides

- 13th annual holiday gift guides include gift ideas, cocktail recipes, giveaways and more -

TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - The GATE is ready to celebrate the festive season with the publication's 13th annual holiday gift guides.

Following the annual holiday tradition that includes gift guides for charity giving, luxury products, cocktails, gadgets, and much more, this year promises to be bigger and better than ever.

The GATE's very popular holiday giveaways return starting on November 15, with a wide range of products that readers can enter for a chance to win.

Readers can follow along to see the latest stories on social media with the hashtag #GATEGiftGuides. Join in the conversation on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

Editor-In-Chief W. Andrew Powell is available for interviews to discuss gift ideas, charity giving, and more. Images available upon request.

Find The GATE's Holiday Gift Guides at www.thegate.ca/holiday-gift-guide/.

About The GATE

The GATE is proud to celebrate more than 23 years covering entertainment, culture, and style; from film, music and television, to travel, gaming and electronics. Launched and operated by Owner and Editor-In-Chief, W. Andrew Powell, The GATE's stories and reviews have been read around the world, but most importantly, across Canada, proudly featuring Canadian talent and icons. Featuring annual coverage of events like the Toronto International Film Festival , Hot Docs, and the Oscars, The GATE is also proud to work with top international brands, particularly for its much-anticipated annual Holiday Gift Guides . For more, visit TheGATE.ca .

