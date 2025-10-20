The Future of the CIO: Jordi Damià, CEO of Grupo Setesca, to Speak at Info-Tech LIVE 2025 in Barcelona

Info-Tech Research Group has announced Jordi Damià, CEO of Grupo Setesca and Professor of Strategic Management, as a featured speaker for Info-Tech LIVE 2025 in Barcelona. At the event, taking place October 21–22 at the SLS Barcelona, Damià will deliver his session, The Future of the CIO: What Companies Expect from IT Departments.

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Info-Tech Research Group, a global leader in IT research and advisory, has confirmed Jordi Damià, CEO of Grupo Setesca and Professor of Strategic Management, as one of the featured speakers joining the program lineup for Info-Tech LIVE 2025 in Barcelona. The two-day conference, set to take place October 21-22 at the SLS Barcelona, will bring together CIOs, senior IT executives, and technology leaders from across EMEA to explore how IT can drive transformation, innovation, and measurable impact under Info-Tech's LIVE 2025 conference theme, Transform IT. Transform Everything.

With rich expertise in strategic transformation and leadership development, Damià has advised organizations on aligning technology and business strategy. His perspective on how CIOs can lead digital reinvention and foster business agility will resonate with LIVE attendees navigating exponential change and uncertainty.

Damià is a telecommunications engineer whose career quickly evolved toward business process transformation. In 2007, he founded SETESCA, a consulting firm specializing in business processes and IT. Here, he focused on strategic change management for organizations, including Grupo Núria and the University of Barcelona, where he also served as general manager. Today, Damià is the CEO of SETESCA and SETESCA TALENT, as well as an Associate Professor of Business Strategy. He also teaches and directs programs on digital transformation at leading educational institutions.

"Jordi Damià brings a rare combination of academic insight and real-world executive experience," says Nigel Bowles, Vice President, Info-Tech Research Group, UK. "His expertise in business transformation and leadership development will offer attendees a grounded perspective on how CIOs can evolve their role to meet rising organizational expectations while building successful, future-ready careers."

What to Expect at Info-Tech LIVE 2025 in Barcelona

Info-Tech LIVE 2025 in Barcelona will feature a dynamic program of keynotes, workshops, panel discussions, and one-on-one analyst meetings that will equip IT leaders with research-driven insights and actionable tools. These curated sessions will address timely topics, such as Exponential IT, AI adoption, cybersecurity resilience, and leadership development, providing attendees with the strategies they need to align technology with business outcomes and drive enterprise growth across EMEA and beyond.

For more information about the event, please visit Info-Tech's LIVE media kit page. Further details on the agenda, keynote speakers, and registration will be announced in the coming months. Follow Info-Tech Research Group on LinkedIn and X for updates.

