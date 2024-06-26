The Future of Skin Health is Now - Sciton Inc. Launches Revolutionary BBL HEROic in Canada: A New Era in Pulsed Light Technology

TORONTO, June 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Sciton Inc., a pioneer in medical and aesthetic laser and light source technologies, brings its newest innovation, BBL® HEROic™ to Canada. This latest addition to the award-winning BBL product line is the first device in aesthetics with Autodynamic Pulsing™, a fully automated pulse delivery system, transforming light-based treatments with unmatched precision and efficiency.

This acclaimed treatment works wonders on aging skin, effectively addressing the appearance of tone and texture, acne, sun, age spots, and more with minimal to no downtime. Dr. Trevor Born of TMB Cosmetic Surgery, a leading clinic with offices in Toronto and Manhattan, NY, is among the first to offer this specialized treatment in Canada.

"The demand for first rate innovation that creates true transformation in the skin with virtually no downtime has grown exponentially in the past two years. There is a great desire for vibrant, healthy skin, and our patients are looking for solutions that are reliable and fast. At TMB Cosmetic Surgery, we are known for bringing world class technology that provides extraordinary results to our market," says Dr. Born. "This device is setting a new standard for those looking to correct signs of aging like sun spots, freckles and sun damage or those with acne or redness. We are seeing results in as little as one treatment. It's just incredible, " he adds.

Engineered with groundbreaking Intelligent Control™ and the proprietary Skin Positioning System™, BBL HEROic, the next generation in Sciton's BroadBand Light® technology, empowers providers of all skill levels to effortlessly deliver highly effective treatments. Intelligent Control acts as the system's "brain," adeptly processing 3D spatial data for precise, automated pulse delivery. This innovation, alongside the new autodynamic pulsing feature, adapts to the operator's speed, dramatically reducing full body treatment times while ensuring uniform results across treatments.

"BBL HEROic is the first and only fully automated pulse delivery system in aesthetics. We have revolutionized the pulsed-light sector with this technology, allowing providers to customize their treatments with unparalleled accuracy based on a patient's skin pathology," says Andy Balk, PhD, Sciton Lead Engineer. "What does this mean for patients? It is a next-level treatment that harnesses the power of light to address skin concerns like sun damage, wrinkles and uneven skin tone for a bright, radiant complexion," he adds.

Andrew Hrytzak, the Sales Director for Sciton Canada, states, "BBL has a loyal following and great reputation among Canadian industry leaders for bringing high-tech skincare solutions that are firmly rooted in science. With the integration of Intelligent Control and our BBL HEROic technology, we've met the growing demand for a light-based treatment that is faster, more efficient, and easier for staff of all expertise levels to use, ensuring outstanding outcomes."

