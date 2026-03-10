MONTREAL, March 10, 2026 /CNW/ - CCM Hockey, the leader in hockey equipment innovation, and Mattel Inc, leading global play and family entertainment company, today announce an all-new Barbie® x CCM Collection. This partnership introduces a first-of-its-kind line of hockey gear and apparel designed to foster inclusivity, inviting a new generation of girls and athletes to see themselves in the sport.

Campaign image of Barbie x CCM Collection (CNW Group/CCM Hockey)

Designed to make the game of hockey feel more inclusive, vibrant and expressive, the Barbie x CCM line fuses CCM's world-class engineering and design with the signature Barbie aesthetic and iconic hues. Historically, hockey's visual identity has been defined by tradition. The Barbie x CCM Collection challenges traditional narratives, offering fashionable, empowering, and vibrant products intended to boost confidence and champion self-identity. This line of performance equipment and apparel is designed for those who dream big and embrace their limitless potential.

Inspired by the Barbie brand's legacy of possibility, this March, Barbie is inviting fans to celebrate their dreams through Barbie Dream Days™, a global celebration featuring the dreamiest Barbie brand offerings.

"We have always championed the women's game, and this partnership with Barbie marks a defining step in our mission to welcome more girls into hockey," says Marrouane Nabih, CEO of CCM Hockey. "Growing the game starts with reshaping it--literally and figuratively. That's why we committed to building hockey gear specifically designed for the female physiognomy. Our JetSpeed FTW line outfits girls and women from head to toe with the performance, protection, and comfort they deserve. And by welcoming the global icon Barbie into the CCM family, we're amplifying a message that can't be ignored: hockey is for everyone, and girls belong here - confident, supported, and fully equipped to stay in the sport they love."

Merging modern aesthetics with technical gear, the Barbie x CCM collaboration turns traditional equipment into a canvas for self-expression. Furthering both brands' commitment to diversity and inclusion by inviting a new audience to see themselves in sport and empowering athletes to celebrate their own style without compromising on performance.

"This partnership reflects our commitment to driving greater inclusivity within the sport of hockey, by empowering women and girls not only to enter the game, but to thrive and stay in it," says Jennifer Gileno, Director, Licensing, Retail Development and LBE, Mattel Canada. "We're thrilled to see the Barbie x CCM collaboration inspire optimism, individuality, and empowerment, both on and off the ice, as we celebrate the next generation of players."

Included in this collection are an elite JetSpeed FTW Pro stick, a JetSpeed FTW Pro mini stick and an apparel line to kickstart the season with style. This will be followed by a second drop of different gear in time for Back to Hockey in August.

The Barbie x CCM collection is now available at ccmhockey.com, alongside select retail locations nationwide.

About CCM Hockey

CCM Hockey is a leading designer, manufacturer, and marketer of hockey equipment. With its headquarters in Montreal, the company has operations in Canada, the United States, Europe and Asia. CCM Hockey equips more professional hockey players than any other company, including NHL and PWHL stars like Connor McDavid, Macklin Celebrini, Sidney Crosby, Thatcher Demko, Kendall Coyne Schofield, Sarah Nurse, Taylor Heise and Erin Ambrose. CCM Hockey is also an official supplier of the PWHL, and the official outfitter of the American Hockey League, several NCAA Teams and KEY National Associations.

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global play and family entertainment company and owner of one of the most iconic brand portfolios in the world. We engage consumers and fans through our franchise brands, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, Fisher-Price®, American Girl®, Thomas & Friends™, UNO®, Masters of the Universe®, Matchbox®, Monster High®, Polly Pocket®, and Barney®, as well as other popular properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include toys, content, consumer products, digital and live experiences. Our products are sold in collaboration with the world's leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering generations to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential. Visit us at mattel.com

