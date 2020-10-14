The Future of Cannabis 3.0 is Strong, and the Future of CanadaBis Capital Inc's Stigma Grow has Never Been Stronger

An overwhelmingly positive response to their initial product offerings led the Company to spend their summer months investing in the increase of their facility's processing capacity by 300%; ensuring they could manage the increase in demand for Stigma Grow products, as well as an influx of white-label requests from some of biggest names in legal cannabis.

In addition to powerful live-resin caviars and badders/budders, Stigma Grow now offers full-spectrum lineup of bud-run, strain-specific shatters, live-resin vape cartridges, crumbles, diamonds and live-resin sauce; the most comprehensive and impressive BHO hydrocarbon concentrates lineup from a Canadian company to-date.

Simultaneously, Stigma's R&D department remains committed to exploring a plethora of exciting new product opportunities for both a growing list of third-party partners, and future consumers interested in new and improved Cannabis 3.0 products.

Equipped with product purity and pricing that few providers can match, Stigma Grow recently signed a new national distribution deal with Namaste Technologies to sell their products across Canada through CannMart, a move that will bring hope to a lot of retailers unsatisfied with the status quo.

"Our ongoing mission as a Company is to align with cannabis growers, distributors and retailers to ensure the highest-quality cannabis concentrates are available wherever savvy consumers are looking for something exceptional," says Travis McIntyre, CEO of Stigma Grow. "This agreement with CannMart is in perfect alignment with our promise to Canadians and builds on the success and momentum that we have already seen in the provinces where our product is sold. We're excited to bring our unique live-resin, full-spectrum BHO products to as many stores across Canada as we can".

In addition to their blossoming concentrates pillar, the Company's cultivation and retail pillars are also celebrating milestones.

Stigma's cultivation pillar recently expanded its grow space by more than 200% and, in addition to high-potency (28% THC) pre-rolls, it continues to provide Stigma's concentrates pillar with consistent, high-quality flower capable of supplying input to their highest-quality products.

From a retail standpoint, INDICAtive Collection, located in Red Deer's Gasoline Alley, celebrated its one-year anniversary on October 4th, 2020. INDICAtive Collection experienced consistent growth over its first 12 months of business, while two competing locations within the same Gasoline Alley closed their doors in their first year of business.

About Namaste Technologies Inc.

With headquarters in Toronto, ON, Namaste Technologies is a leading online platform for cannabis products, accessories, and responsible education. The Company's 'everything cannabis store', CannMart.com, provides cannabis customers with a diverse selection of hand-picked products from a multitude of federally licensed cultivators, all on one convenient site.

About Stigma Grow

We are a cutting-edge cannabis cultivation and extraction company positioned advantageously to meet the unmet market demands and stigmas within the legal cannabis industry head on, with products designed to disturb the status quo and dramatically shift the conversation surrounding Canada's legal cannabis industry.

About CanadaBis Capital Inc.

CanadaBis Capital Inc. (TSXV:CANB) is a vertically integrated Canadian cannabis company focused on achieving large-scale growth in the fast-emerging global cannabis market. By targeting organic growth opportunities alongside the right-fit partners, we remain focused on finding and capitalizing on chances to grow, diversify and continue to lead our industry.

For further information: on CanadaBis Capital, 1998643 (Stigma Grow), or INDICAtive Collection please visit www.canadabis.com, www.stigmagrow.ca, www.indicativecollection.ca or contact:Investor Relations: [email protected], 1-888-STIGMA1