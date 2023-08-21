THE FUTURE OF CANADIAN WOMEN'S SOCCER IS 'ON THE LINE' IN A NEW CAMPAIGN FROM GE APPLIANCES

The brand, a fierce supporter of soccer in Canada, is inviting all Canadians to share their hopes for the women's game

TORONTO, Aug. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - The future of women's soccer in Canada is on the line, and it's going to take a collective effort from all Canadians to shape the sport's future. That's the message behind a bold new campaign from Canada Soccer sponsor GE Appliances Canada, launching today.

'On The Line' is intended to serve as both a sobering reminder of the challenges facing women players and a hopeful look ahead at a bright future that's only possible with increased funding and support. Through both a powerful piece of video content and a national call-to-action, the brand is highlighting a series of hopes and wishes for what the women's game could look like 'one day'.

"One day, we won't have to be players on the field and activists off of it," a young soccer player states in the campaign video. "One day, our daughters' sports injuries will be equally researched," a parent proposes. "One day, I'll see them…and know I can be them," imagines a young girl. Canadians are invited to add their own "one day" hopes to the story at whatsontheline.ca .

"We're at a pivotal moment for women's soccer in Canada. The opportunity to grow the game has never been greater. But the time for us all to show up, for our sport and its players, is now," says Bob Park, Chief Brand Officer at GE Appliances Canada. "All of these 'one day' moments make very clear what's on the line, and it's in all of our hands. We want to encourage all Canadians - sponsors, players and fans - to get off the bench and support building the future for this incredible sport."

For each statement shared by Canadians, a shirt bearing the 'one day' wish will be added to a digital clothesline on the campaign website. While supplies last, physical versions of the shirts will also be sent to contributors.

An installation with physical versions of the shirts will appear until September 4, 2023 at Exhibition Place in Toronto, surrounding the stadium where Canada Soccer's Women's National Team will face off against Jamaica at their next match on home soil in September. A similar installation will also be unveiled in Vancouver later this year.

"I'm excited to see the growth of women's soccer in Canada and know it will take support from all corners of the country to help us achieve our vision," shared Quinn, Canada Soccer's Women's National Team midfielder and GE Appliances Ambassador. "I'm looking forward to continuing to work closely with GE Appliances to help young soccer players see their future in the sport, and know that one day they can achieve their dreams."

This program is GE Appliances' latest show of support for the development of women's soccer in Canada. In the lead-up to the FIFA Women's World Cup, the brand provided an incremental $100,000 in funding to support the Women's National Team. GE Appliances also recently launched its first-ever See Them, Be Them Initiative, offering young players the chance to access a once-in-a-lifetime mentorship experience with Quinn.

About GE Appliances

GE Appliances Canada, a Mabe company, makes moments that matter for our owners through our passion for making great appliances and providing unparalleled services. GE Appliances is committed to developing and elevating the sport of soccer in Canada and on the world stage. The brand is a proud sponsor of the Toronto FC, Vancouver Whitecaps FC, CF Montreal and Canada Soccer. For more information, visit geappliances.ca .

