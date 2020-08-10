The Future is Fresh: Village Juicery Announces Strategic Investment in Tori's Bakeshop

TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - Village Juicery is proud to announce a strategic investment in Tori's Bakeshop, Toronto's leading fresh, plant-based organic bakery. The investment will bring an expanded bakery offering to Village Juicery stores in Southern Ontario, and to Village Juicery's 300 wholesale partners. The investment will serve to refresh the Tori's flagship store (re-opening today), and expand the e-commerce capability of the brand.

Tori Vaccher will remain as President of Tori's Bakeshop, focused on developing and producing Toronto's best organic, plant-based pastries, desserts, and other baked goods. Omar Shaheen and Tyler Colford, Co-Founders of Village Juicery, will join the Board of Directors and help support the growth of the business.

Since July 1, Tori's Bakeshop has been manufacturing at Village Juicery's 32,000 square-foot production facility in Mississauga, ON, leveraging the infrastructure, systems, and distribution capabilities tailored to a fresh-first business model. This partnership has also allowed Tori's Bakeshop to migrate to Village Juicery's zero landfill waste management systems, further enhancing the sustainable practices they have always prioritized in their business model.

This investment will build on the companies' complementary product lines as well as the core values held by both companies since each was founded:

Products made fresh daily with absolutely no preservatives or preservation processes

Only using the highest quality organic, plant-based ingredients, with no animal by-products of any kind

Engaging as responsible and active community members, cultivating deep relationships with guests and local businesses with shared values

Customers can now order any of Tori's Bakeshop baked goods alongside Village Juicery offerings direct to their homes for next day delivery by visiting villagejuicery.com.



About Tori's Bakeshop:

Victoria "Tori" Vaccher opened Tori's Bakeshop's flagship location in the Beaches area of Toronto in 2012. The shop quickly became well known for its fresh, organic delights baked daily, free of all animal products and by-products, refined sugar, and often wheat and gluten. As active members in both their community, they offer their support in both product and sponsorship, cultivating relationships with other local independent businesses, schools, and organizations that exude the same values. Tori's Bakeshop is an LGBTQIA- and BIPOC-safe space and acknowledges it is located on the traditional territory of the Mississaugas of the Credit, the Anishnabeg, the Chippewa, the Haudenosaunee, and the Wendat peoples. www.torisbakeshop.ca // @torisbakeshop

About Village Juicery:

Founded in Toronto in 2014, Village Juicery is on a mission to make a lasting impact in the community through plant-based nutrition. Today, the business is focused on manufacturing and distributing fresh, certified organic plant-based goods through their 8 corporate-owned retail stores, network of 300+ wholesale partners and newly launched e-commerce channel. Village Juicery is proud to operate a zero landfill 32,000 square foot production facility and contributes consistently to over 50 like-minded charitable organizations in Toronto. Find out more at: www.villagejuicery.com // @villagejuicery

