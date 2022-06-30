The FSE and QPAT wish our government leaders a good summer vacation!

QUEBEC CITY, June 30, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Inspired by the theme "La FSE s'invite en campagne!", members of the Fédération des syndicats de l'enseignement (FSE-CSQ) are gathered in front of Premier François Legault's office to ask him, and the leaders of all political parties, to listen to teachers' pleas: teaching conditions must be improved!

On the eve of the next general election, and as negotiations for the renewal of the 2020–2023 collective agreement were set to begin, the FSE-CSQ undertook a broad membership survey. In all, nearly 15,000 teachers have spoken out. "Their demands are crystal-clear: they believe that the next government will have to adjust group sizes, lighten the teaching load and reassess class composition! If we want to attract future teachers and retain those who are thinking of leaving, positive action is needed", said Luc Gravel, the FSE-CSQ vice-president with responsibility for labour relations matters.

These demands are shared by their colleagues in English public schools. "Teachers want to see substantial improvements in their working conditions in the next round of bargaining. The next government must act accordingly", added Heidi Yetman, President of the Quebec Provincial Association of Teachers (QPAT/APEQ).

"It's not rocket science: we need to improve teaching conditions! Over the years, teachers' so-called 'other' tasks have grown out of all proportion. What with the extra supervisory and administrative duties, it is harder and harder for them to reach their full potential. Simply put, what teachers want is to have more time to devote to the success of each and every one of their students. I call on the leaders of the various parties to make that their focus as well!", said Josée Scalabrini, president of the FSE-CSQ, before wishing them a good vacation and a successful campaign.

As of the beginning of the new school year and right up to the general election on October 3, the FSE-CSQ unions will be meeting with the various parties' candidates to ensure that their demands are heeded. These actions will be part of the CSQ campaign "Je vote en couleurs".

SOURCE Fédération des syndicats de l'enseignement (CSQ)

