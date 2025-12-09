The Frost & Sullivan Institute Honors Global Organizations Advancing Sustainable Progress with the 2025 Visionary Growth Leadership Best Practices Recognition

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 9, 2025 /CNW/ -- The Frost & Sullivan Institute is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2025 Visionary Growth Leadership Best Practices Recognition. This honor celebrates organizations that are redefining industry standards through mission-driven innovation, resilient growth strategies, and a steadfast commitment to addressing global priorities.

"These organizations exemplify a set of industry leaders who recognize that sustainable progress and competitive success are fundamentally interconnected. Their commitment to advancing solutions that benefit both the marketplace and society sets out a new benchmark for excellence. By operationalizing responsibility at scale, they are creating a path that other companies can confidently follow," said Prerna Mohan, Director of the Frost & Sullivan Institute.

The evaluation is done in a comprehensive eight-step assessment developed in collaboration with Frost & Sullivan. The process begins by identifying organizations with demonstrated long-term growth, followed by an exhaustive 360-degree research review that examines performance across markets, technologies, and stakeholder ecosystems. Companies then move through a thorough quality review and strategic dialogue with senior Frost & Sullivan leaders before award determinations are finalized

This year's program further strengthens the Institute's mission to highlight organizations making verifiable contributions to global well-being. Each recipient was evaluated using Frost & Sullivan's proprietary criteria, which measure innovation capability, operational resilience, and societal impact within the context of sustainable global development.

2025 Visionary Growth Leadership Best Practices Recognition Awardees include:

Almac Group

Behrens Projektmanagement GmbH

Evolent Health LLC

ICU Medical, Inc.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc.

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

QuidelOrtho Corporation

Veeva Systems Inc.

WS Audiology A/S

Alphabet Inc.

ANSYS, Inc.

Hitachi Digital LLC

Hitachi Vantara LLC

Palantir Technologies Inc.

ASML Holding N.V.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)

Applied Materials, Inc.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Ltd. (TSMC)

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc.

ifm electronic gmbh

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation

Bolt Technology OÜ

GreenMobility A/S

Li Auto Inc.

NIO Inc.

Reliance Industries Limited

Jiangsu Eastern Shenghong Co., Ltd.

