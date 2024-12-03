The Friends of Algonquin Park Announces the Construction of a New Interpretive Hiking Trail in Algonquin Park

ALGONQUIN PARK, ON, Dec. 3, 2024 /CNW/ - The Friends of Algonquin Park, a Canadian registered charity, is thrilled to announce the construction of a new interpretive hiking trail in Algonquin Park along with a fundraising campaign.

It has been more than 20 years since visitors have experienced a new interpretive hiking trail in Algonquin Provincial Park. The last time was in 2001, when The Friends of Algonquin Park supported the building of the 3-kilometre Big Pines Trail that educates visitors about the history and ecology of Ontario's provincial tree, the White Pine. Prior to that, The Friends of Algonquin Park funded the spectacular 10-kilometre Centennial Ridges Trail that was opened in 1993 to celebrate Algonquin Park's birthday, and the establishment of Ontario's provincial park system a century prior.

Since 1983, The Friends of Algonquin Park have been actively involved in supporting Algonquin Park's interpretive trails. Whether coordinating Adopt-A-Trail volunteers to report problems, focusing maintenance efforts, publishing millions of copies of educational trail guides, or funding the creation of new trails, Algonquin Park's hiking experiences would not be the same without the recreational, educational, and financial contributions of The Friends of Algonquin Park.

"Algonquin Park's hiking trails, known as interpretive trails for their educational trail guides and corresponding numbered posts, are extremely popular with visitors." says Lee Pauzé, Executive Director of The Friends of Algonquin Park. Research shows that 94% of Algonquin Park visitors state that access to hiking is an extremely important part of their visit, with more than 80% of visitors walking one or more interpretive trail during their visit to Algonquin Park.

With the approval of Ontario Parks, and the support of community partners, The Friends of Algonquin Park are constructing this new interpretive trail in Algonquin Park. The new trail, that will visit scenic lookouts, requires the construction of an innovative floating boardwalk and numerous footbridges to protect sensitive areas, plus building two significant sets of stairs like those found on the existing Track and Tower and Booth's Rock Trails. All these measures will not only provide for a more enjoyable recreational experience, but they will also help to protect Algonquin Park's ecological integrity.

This new interpretive trail will be the seventh trail The Friends of Algonquin Park have supported since their establishment in 1983. Like the other interpretive trails located in Algonquin Park, this new trail will feature an educational trail guide published by The Friends of Algonquin Park, allowing visitors to better appreciate Algonquin Park's natural and cultural heritage during their hike.

"The construction of a new interpretive hiking trail doesn't just happen" says Linda Leckie, Chair, The Friends of Algonquin Park. "Our staff, along with dedicated volunteers have been working relentlessly behind the scenes to create this exciting recreational and educational opportunity for Algonquin Park visitors. At this time, we need your support to help fund this project, and I would encourage everyone to help us by funding a metre (or more) of this brand-new trail."

The Friends of Algonquin Park is currently seeking private and corporate donations to support this new trail. Won't you donate to help complete this exciting new trail in Algonquin Park? Please donate today at https://www.algonquinpark.on.ca or call The Friends of Algonquin Park at 613-637-2828.

More About The Friends of Algonquin Park

The Friends of Algonquin Park is a Canadian registered charity for people passionate about Algonquin Park. They dedicate their resources to furthering the educational and interpretive programs to develop current and future stewards of Algonquin Park. This is accomplished through research, the development and delivery of programs, workshops and events, plus the production of educational materials. Learn more about The Friends of Algonquin Park at https://www.algonquinpark.on.ca/

SOURCE The Friends of Algonquin Park

Media Contact: Lee Pauzé, Executive Director, The Friends of Algonquin Park, Tel: 613-637-2828, Email: [email protected]