The Four Quadrant Global Real Estate Partners Announces Strategic Review

TORONTO, Feb. 5, 2026 /CNW/ - Hazelview Securities Inc. ("Hazelview"), manager of the Four Quadrant Global Real Estate Partners (the "Fund"), has announced a strategic review process to seek to maximize value and strengthen the Fund's liquidity position for unitholders.

Four Quadrant Global Real Estate Partners is a private fund that invests across private and public real estate equity and debt. In addition to publicly traded equity and debt investments, the Fund holds direct ownership interests in well-located, high-quality real estate assets, predominantly located in major Canadian markets.

As part of the strategic review, the parties will explore a broad range of potential alternatives for the recapitalization of the Fund, strategic portfolio sales, or other transactions with a view to unlocking value and generating liquidity for the Fund and unitholders. TD Securities (lead) and RBC Capital Markets have been engaged as financial advisors to the Fund.

"We continue to believe in the quality of our assets and the real estate portfolio we have assembled, so our central focus is unlocking that value and generating liquidity for unitholders," said Corrado Russo, Managing Partner and CIO of Hazelview Investments. "We have engaged advisors to help identify potential value maximization transactions for the Four Quadrant Fund."

About Hazelview Investments:

Hazelview Securities Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hazelview Investments Inc. Hazelview Investments Inc. is a global real estate investment firm with more than 25 years of experience and over $11 billion* in assets under management. Our strategically integrated investment platform gives investors single-point access to both private and public market opportunities. Through our range of in-house investment, development, and property management capabilities, our goal is to deliver repeatable risk-adjusted returns for our clients. Learn more at www.hazelview.com.

*As of December 31, 2025.

There is no guarantee that the strategic review will result in a transaction, that any transaction resulting from the strategic review will enhance the value of the Fund, create additional liquidity, or result in the return of additional capital to unitholders, or regarding the terms or timing of any such a transaction, if a transaction is undertaken, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the statements regarding the strategic review contained in this news release. The information regarding the strategic review contained in this news release is provided as of the date of this news release, and reflects the predictions, expectations and assumptions of Hazelview as of the date of this news release. Hazelview does not undertake to update any information included in this news release, except as required by law.

For additional information, contact: Colleen Krempulec, Managing Partner, Hazelview Investments, 416-500-9251, [email protected]