Hazelview Properties Named Rental Housing Provider of the Year at 2025 Rental Housing Saskatchewan Awards

Recognized as Rental Housing Provider of the Year – Greater than 500 Units and Property Manager of the Year

REGINA, SK, Oct. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Hazelview Properties is proud to announce it has been recognized with two top distinctions at the 2025 Rental Housing Saskatchewan (RHSK) Awards: Rental Housing Provider of the Year – Greater than 500 Units, and Property Manager of the Year (Individual), awarded to Elaine Corkery, Property Manager for Hazelview Properties' Regina portfolio.

These awards celebrate leadership, professionalism, and commitment to excellence across Saskatchewan's rental housing industry. Together, they highlight Hazelview Properties people-first approach to property management, its commitment to sustainability, and its culture of care and community.

Setting the Standard in Rental Housing

With 15 properties and 1,267 suites across Saskatchewan, Hazelview Properties continues to set the benchmark for quality, sustainability, and resident satisfaction. In 2024, it achieved 100% Green Building Certification across its national portfolio of 200+ buildings, recognized under BOMA BEST and the Certified Rental Building Program (CRBP).

Smart investments in building retrofits, employee training, and resident engagement are driving sustainability performance across Hazelview Properties. This in turn is contributing to building efficiencies, improved tenant satisfaction, and improved property resilience.

The company also earned Crime-Free Multi-Housing Certification with the Saskatoon Police Service, reinforcing its focus on safety and well-managed communities. Resident satisfaction remains high, with 83% of Saskatchewan residents reporting they are satisfied or very satisfied with their homes.

Excellence in Leadership: Elaine Corkery

Hazelview Properties success is built on people like Elaine Corkery, who was named 2025 Property Manager of the Year. With over 20 years of industry experience, Elaine manages four Regina properties and leads a team of seven. She is known for her empathy, professionalism, and hands-on approach to leadership.

Properties managed by Elaine boast an average Google review score of 4.8/5.0, reflecting her dedication to service and resident care. She is also recognized for her mentorship and expertise in tenancy legislation, regularly leading training sessions to build team capability and confidence.

Building Communities That Feel Like Home

"These awards are a reflection of the passion and purpose our teams bring to work every day," says Imraz Samim, Managing Partner and Head of Property Management, Hazelview Properties. "We take great pride in creating rental communities that people are proud to call home. This recognition reaffirms our commitment to responsible management, meaningful resident relationships, and lasting community impact."

From sustainable management to resident engagement and satisfaction, Hazelview Properties continues to raise the standard for rental housing in Canada by building communities where people are proud to live, work, and belong.

Hazelview Properties

Hazelview Properties manages more than 20,000 rental suites in urban centres across Canada. With a focus on purpose-built rentals, we create and manage high-quality, sustainable housing that prioritizes resident wellbeing and fosters pride in place. Each community is thoughtfully designed and professionally managed to support connection, resilience, and the evolving needs of today's renters. Backed by over 25 years of experience, we are dedicated to creating vibrant communities that people are proud to call home.

