Hazelview Launches the Hazelview Cares Foundation to Strengthen Communities and Create Opportunities Where Everyone Can Thrive

TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Hazelview Investments ("Hazelview") is proud to announce the official launch of the Hazelview Cares Foundation, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to strengthening the communities in which Hazelview operates.

The Hazelview Cares Foundation helps create opportunities for individuals and families to thrive. By leveraging Hazelview's expertise in real estate and its deep commitment to social impact, the Foundation aims to foster a more resilient, sustainable, and equitable future for all.

"At Hazelview, we believe that strong communities are the foundation of a better future," said Ugo Bizzarri, Hazelview CEO and Board Member for the Foundation. "Through the Hazelview Cares Foundation, we're investing in initiatives across a range of needs -- supporting housing, education & employment, well-being, and local community programs that make a real difference."

The Foundation's work focuses on four key areas of impact:

Housing support: Inclusive and sustainable housing.

Education and employment: Advancing learning and skill development that create economic and employment opportunity.

Health and well-being: Promoting physical, mental, and emotional wellness.

Local community initiatives: Funding grassroots programs that build connection and inclusion.

Hazelview extends its sincere thanks to the Foundation's seed donors -- the Hazelview Leadership Team, Colliers, and other valued partners who prefer to remain anonymous -- whose generosity made it possible to establish the initial community fund and bring the Foundation to life.

Since its inception, the Hazelview Cares Foundation has proudly supported several charitable programs and partners across Canada, including BGC Ottawa, HammerHeads, in addition to a robust scholarship and bursary program with McMaster University, McGill University, Mohawk College, Western University, and the Ivey Business School.

To mark this milestone, Hazelview employees will participate in a company-wide fundraising campaign leading up to Giving Tuesday on December 2, 2025. Hazelview Investments will match all employee donations, dollar for dollar, up to a maximum threshold, amplifying the collective impact.

Members of the public are invited to join Hazelview in supporting this year's Giving Tuesday campaign by donating through the Foundation's fundraising page at www.canadahelps.org/en/charities/hazelview-cares-foundation/.

"Giving Tuesday is about coming together to create positive change," added Seema Shah, Co-Executive Director for the Foundation. "Launching the Hazelview Cares Foundation at this time reflects our shared belief that when we strengthen communities, we create opportunities where everyone can thrive."

About the Hazelview Cares Foundation

The Hazelview Cares Foundation is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to strengthening the communities in which Hazelview operates. By funding and supporting charitable partners focused on housing support, education and employment, health and well-being, and local community initiatives, the Foundation helps create opportunities for individuals and families to thrive.

About Hazelview

Hazelview Investments Inc. ("Hazelview") is a global real estate investment, development, and property management firm with more than 25 years of experience and over $11 billion* in assets under management. Since 1999, our goal has been to deliver strong, risk-adjusted returns through an ownership-driven approach and a strategically integrated platform spanning both private and public markets. We provide a diversified range of real estate investment solutions to institutions and consultants, including equity and debt strategies across public and private markets.

Through Hazelview Properties, we manage over 20,000 rental suites in urban centres across Canada, creating high-quality, sustainable communities that prioritize resident wellbeing and foster pride in place. Guided by long-term vision and deep expertise, Hazelview is committed to creating value for investors, residents, and partners.

Learn more at www.hazelview.com / www.hazelviewproperties.com.



*As of September 30, 2025

SOURCE Hazelview Investments

Media Contact: Colleen Krempulec, Co-Executive Director, Hazelview Cares Foundation, [email protected], 416-500-9251