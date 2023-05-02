MONTREAL, May 2, 2023 /CNW/ - The Foundation of Stars is proud to mark its 45th anniversary with a new name highlighting its field of expertise: the Pediatric Research Foundation. With this new identity, the Foundation wishes to clarify its unique role with the public, rally its partners and donors, and highlight the researchers it supports and their achievements.

The Pediatric Research Foundation is the only foundation dedicated solely to funding research on childhood diseases, of all kinds, in synergy with the four major pediatric research centres in Québec.

Thanks to rigorous validation by a committee of independent scientists, the Foundation accelerates advances by supporting innovative interdisciplinary research projects from inception. In addition, it creates a leverage effect that results in investments 5 to 20 times greater than those of other funders.

"Although there have been many advances over the past 45 years, even today, 84% of children have a physical or mental health problem before the age of 10 and 45% of them have a physical health problem that is perceived to be of concern. The Pediatric Research Foundation is attentive to the needs of all those working in the field of child and adolescent health. Since 2008, we have contributed to more than 250 research projects that bring hope by putting our expertise in pediatric health to good use," said Josée Saint-Pierre, President and CEO of the Pediatric Research Foundation.

In addition, the Pediatric Research Foundation is supported by the Builders' Match Fund, created in 2021 and composed of Power Corporation of Canada, Scotiabank and iA financial Group. This fund will match donations up to $25,000 annually until 2025. This year, the Fund is supporting mental health prevention projects for youth.

Launch of the National Competition for Young Researchers

To accelerate advances and discoveries, the Foundation is launching its National Contest to support researchers in the early stages of their careers. Each year, it will award four $30,000 grants to young researchers with 10 years of experience or less who wish to develop an innovative project in order to potentially qualify for major national granting agencies.

"In Québec, many organizations and foundations are working for the health and well-being of children, and each plays an important role. With the addition of this competition, we are once again acting as an accelerator for pediatric research to help sick children recover as quickly as possible and improve their quality of life," added Alain B. Auclair, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Pediatric Research Foundation.

The registration period for this first edition will begin in June 2023 among pediatric research centres and universities.

Since 2014, the Foundation, in partnership with the Fonds de recherche du Québec Santé (FRQS), has been supporting graduate students representing the next generation of health researchers. To date, a combined 52 training awards totaling over $2 million have been made to master's, doctoral and postdoctoral students in the field of pediatric research.

About the Pediatric Research Foundation

Since its creation in 1977, the Pediatric Research Foundation has been the only foundation in Québec dedicated solely to research on the full range of childhood diseases and working in collaboration with interdisciplinary researchers from the four major research centres across Québec (CHU Sherbrooke, CHU Québec, CHU Sainte-Justine and MUHC). Recognized as a major non–governmental source of funding for research on childhood diseases in Québec, the Foundation has contributed more than $73 million to fund major pediatric research projects. Every dollar invested by the Foundation can translate into 5 to 20 times more research funding. To learn more, please visit www.pediatricresearchfoundation.ca.

