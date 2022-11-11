The Foundation for Black Communities brings the World of Wakanda to Canadian Families with screening of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever".

In partnership with the BlackNorth Initiative, Justice Fund, SETSI and the Black Screen Office screenings of the new Marvel film will be hosted at select Scotiabank and CineplexTheatre locations across Canada.

TORONTO, Nov. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - The Foundation for Black Communities (FFBC) announced today its collaboration with the BlackNorth Initiative, Justice Fund, SETSI and the Black Screen Office to host screenings of Marvel Studios' "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever", on November 16 and 17, to emphasize Black excellence in communities across Canada. FFBC is a national philanthropic organization that funds Black-led, Black-serving, and Black-focused non-profit, charitable, and grassroots organizations across Canada.

"We're excited to facilitate this screening with our partner organizations, who continuously demonstrate their commitment to capacity building within the Black community. We're proud to provide resources and tools to an event that is sure to inspire great hope in all who attend," says Djaka Blais-Amare, Chair, Board of Directors, Foundation for Black Communities. "Representation matters and this film is so significant because it depicts a message of endless possibilities and resilience."

This series of events will further their work to affirm and uplift Black communities while celebrating the palpable feeling of Black joy – both on and off the screen. These experiences will highlight the power in community while honoring the film's unifying message that we must come together to forge new paths.

Since its inception in 2020, the BlackNorth Initiative has rapidly blazed a trail of high-impact anti-Black racism work including the development of a Racial Equity playbook to guide and support corporate Diversity and Inclusion mandates. The organization has compelled close to 500 signatories across various sectors to create more diverse, equitable, and inclusive workplaces for their employees.

"We are proud to partner with various Black-led and Black serving community organizations to bring this powerful film into our communities" says Dahabo Ahmed-Omer, the Executive Director of the BlackNorth Initiative "the power of Black Panther is the power that Black people have within themselves. A power beyond measure".

Prior to the Toronto screening on November 16, columnist Garvia Bailey will sit down with Directors Clement Virgo (Brother, The Book of Negros, Empire) and Sudz Sutherland (Home Again, Flash, BLK: An Origin Story) for a conversation around "the Joys, Pains and Craft of Directing". This conversation will underscore the Black Screen Office's mission to empower Black Canadians working within the screen industries to thrive and share their stories.

"We are thrilled to be a part of the historic screening of the Black Panther,'' says Joan Jenkinson, Co-Founder and Executive Director of the Black Screen Office. "The strength and endurance of the Black Panther represents the strength and endurance of our people. We want more stories where we are depicted authentically, in all our complexity."

The nationwide screenings will take place at the following locations. Registration is required as tickets are limited based on capacity:

Cineplex Cinemas Mississauga

Registration: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/national-private-screenings-black-panther-wakanda-forever-tickets-466012334437

Cineplex Cinemas Scarborough

Registration: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/national-private-screenings-black-panther-wakanda-forever-tickets-466015523977

Cinéma Banque Scotia Montréal

Registration: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/national-private-screenings-black-panther-wakanda-forever-tickets-466017078627

Scotiabank Theatre Edmonton

Registration: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/national-private-screenings-black-panther-wakanda-forever-tickets-466019455737

Scotiabank Theatre Toronto

Registration: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/black-panther-wakanda-forever-national-private-screenings-tickets-465075482287

Scotiabank Theatre Vancouver

Registration: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/national-private-screenings-black-panther-wakanda-forever-tickets-466021341377

Scotiabank Theatre Winnipeg

Registration: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/national-private-screenings-black-panther-wakanda-forever-tickets-466021341377

Scotiabank Theatre Chinook

Registration: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/national-private-screenings-black-panther-wakanda-forever-tickets-466022404557

Scotiabank Theatre Halifax

Registration: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/copy-of-national-private-screenings-black-panther-wakanda-forever-tickets-466025513857

About the Foundation for Black Communities

The Foundation for Black Communities invests in change-making, working alongside the Canadian community, philanthropic, political, and business organizations to ensure that Black-led, Black-serving, and Black-focused non-profit, charitable, and grassroots organizations have the sustained resources and infrastructures they need to make a meaningful impact.

About the BlackNorth Initiative

The BlackNorth Initiative is on a mission to end anti-Black systemic racism throughout all aspects of our lives by utilizing a business-first mindset. We are committed to the removal of anti-Black systemic barriers negatively affecting the lives of Black Canadians. For more information, visit: https://blacknorth.ca/ and follow us on social media @blacknorthca.

About the Justice Fund

Justice Fund is dedicated to the social and economic wellbeing of communities from the Northwest & Northeast of the GTA.

About SETSI

The Social Economy through Social Inclusion (SETSI) model aims to tell a story, change minds, shift perspectives, and grow communities.

About the Black Screen Office

The Black Screen Office's goals are to make Canada's screen industries, practices and policies equitable and free of anti-Black racism; to work collaboratively with decision-makers to develop tools and strategies that enable system-level engagement and accountability; and to empower Black Canadians working within the screen industries to thrive and share their stories.

