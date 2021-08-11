The Former Director of the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research at FDA and R&D Leader at Amgen, Steven Galson Joins Insilico Medicine as Independent Director

HONG KONG, Aug. 11, 2021 /CNW/ -- Insilico Medicine, a global leader in end-to-end AI-powered drug discovery, today announced the appointment of Steven Galson, MD, MPH as the independent member of the board of directors.

"Successful drug development depends on speed and increasing the rates of success. AI promises both, and I am thrilled to now be part of a company leading this exciting field," said Steven Galson, independent director, Insilico Medicine.

Steven Galson, MD , MPH, recently retired after more than a decade as a Senior Research and Development executive at Amgen, the California-based biopharmaceutical company, where he led global regulatory affairs and global patient safety. He is also Professor-at-Large at the Keck Graduate Institute for Applied Life Sciences in Claremont, California. He is a retired rear admiral in the United States Public Health Service Commissioned Corps and public health administrator who served as the acting Surgeon General of the United States from October 1, 2007 to October 1, 2009. He served concurrently as acting Assistant Secretary for Health from January 22, 2009 to June 25, 2009, and as the Deputy Director and Director of the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) at the Food and Drug Administration from 2001 to 2007. As the Acting Surgeon General, he was the commander of the United States Public Health Service Commissioned Corps and, while serving as the Assistant Secretary for Health, was the operational head of the Public Health Service.

"Dr. Steven Galson is one of the world's most respected pharmaceutical industry executives and public health physicians who are dedicated to delivering effective drugs for the patients worldwide faster, cheaper, and safer. He is also an expert in regulatory affairs and understands the importance of disruptive innovation at every research and development stage. We are deeply honored to have Dr. Galson join our board of directors," said Alex Zhavoronkov, Ph.D., founder and CEO of Insilico Medicine.

In July, the company announced the completion of a $255 million round led by Warburg Pincus and joined by over 25 high-profile investors and, in August, it nominated the second preclinical candidate for kidney fibrosis.

About Insilico Medicine

Insilico Medicine, an end-to-end artificial intelligence-driven drug discovery company, is developing artificial intelligence platforms. These platforms use deep generative models, reinforcement learning, transformers, and other modern machine learning techniques for novel target discovery and the generation of novel molecular structures with desired properties. Insilico Medicine is developing breakthrough solutions to discover and develop innovative drugs for cancer, fibrosis, infectious diseases, autoimmune diseases, and ageing-related diseases. Since its inception, Insilico Medicine has raised over $300 million from reputable financial, biotechnology, and information technology investors. Website http://insilico.com/

Media Contact: For further information, images, or interviews, please contact [email protected].

SOURCE Insilico Medicine

Related Links

https://insilico.com

