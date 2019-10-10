The forgotten Canadian WWI battle - Hill 70 memorial unveiled in France

Family of the deceased, dignitaries and volunteers attended the opening of the $12 Million-dollar memorial funded entirely by private donations. This project would not have happened without a determined and intrepid group of Canadian volunteers over the last seven years. A dedicated education campaign will be used to teach Canadian students for generations about this important WWI battle.

Brothers Sean & Thady Murray of Sakto Corporation, an Ottawa-based real estate company, were instrumental in managing the design and construction of this important Canadian historical monument.

To learn more about the Battle of Hill 70 and the Monument visit: www.hill70.ca

