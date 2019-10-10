The forgotten Canadian WWI battle - Hill 70 memorial unveiled in France
Oct 10, 2019, 11:35 ET
LOOS-EN-GOHELLE, France, Oct. 10, 2019 /CNW/ - On October 2nd a new memorial, commemorating the 1917 Canadian battle and victory at Hill 70, was unveiled in France. The previously overlooked WWI battle, where more than 9,000 causalities including the loss of almost 2,000 Canadian soldiers, was a crucial moment in the First World War. The Hill 70 battle was the first time a Canadian General, Sir Arthur Currie, commanded the entire operation. Previous attempts by the British and French armies were unsuccessful. The victory was not only instrumental in securing an important Allied victory but a clear statement; Canada was now an independent nation and no longer fighting in battle under a British commanding officer. An astounding six Victoria Crosses, the highest military decoration possible were awarded to Canadian soldiers in this battle.
The unveiling ceremony was covered by several Canadian national news organizations;
- https://www.ctvnews.ca/canada/canadian-wwi-victory-no-longer-historical-footnote-with-new-hill-70-memorial-1.4620083
- https://globalnews.ca/video/5983252/park-honouring-battle-of-hill-70-opens-in-france
- https://www.ctvnews.ca/video?clipId=1795242
Family of the deceased, dignitaries and volunteers attended the opening of the $12 Million-dollar memorial funded entirely by private donations. This project would not have happened without a determined and intrepid group of Canadian volunteers over the last seven years. A dedicated education campaign will be used to teach Canadian students for generations about this important WWI battle.
Brothers Sean & Thady Murray of Sakto Corporation, an Ottawa-based real estate company, were instrumental in managing the design and construction of this important Canadian historical monument.
To learn more about the Battle of Hill 70 and the Monument visit: www.hill70.ca
Sakto Corporation
Sakto Corporation is a privately owned and operated real estate holding and investment firm founded and located in Ottawa, Canada. Throughout its three decades of operation, Sakto Corporation has remained true to its core standard of excellence and integrity. Located in the heart of Ottawa's Little Italy, the Company's hugely successful Preston Square as awarded 2010's BOMA's Building of the Year. Jamilah Taib Murray is the Chairman. Visit Sakto Corporation's Facebook page.
SOURCE Sakto Corporation
For further information: Brian Murray, 613 566-2340, brian@waterfordpg.com
Share this article