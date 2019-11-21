The Fonds de solidarité FTQ Suspends Lump-Sum Payments Until May 31, 2020

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 21, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Beginning today, November 21, 2019, and until the end of its financial year on May 31, 2020, the Fonds de solidarité FTQ will no longer accept lump-sum contributions. The Fonds will continue to accept subscriptions from shareholder-savers enrolled in payroll deduction and pre-authorized withdrawals.

This measure was first announced in July 2019 and mentioned in subsequent public communications made by the Fonds.

About the Fonds de solidarité FTQ

The Fonds de solidarité FTQ is a capital development fund that channels the savings of Quebecers into investments. With $15.6 billion in net assets as at May 31, 2019, the Fonds supports 215,104 jobs. The Fonds has 3,126 partner companies and today has more than 700,000 shareholders-savers.

