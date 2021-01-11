MONTRÉAL, Jan. 11, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - As of today, January 11, 2021, and through May 31, 2021, the Fonds de solidarité FTQ will no longer accept lump-sum contributions. It will also not be possible to set up new preauthorized withdrawals or to increase current preauthorized withdrawals.

However, this measure does not affect contributions made through payroll deductions or existing preauthorized withdrawal agreements.

This measure is provided for in the Short Form Prospectus, and mentioned in other communications made by the Fonds.

About the Fonds de solidarité FTQ

The Fonds de solidarité FTQ invests to build a better society by channelling the savings of its over 700,000 shareholders into development and risk capital investments to help Québec transition to a green economy, to a human-centred world of work, and to a healthier society. The Fonds offers businesses unsecured financing and strategic support. With $15.6 billion in net assets as at November 30, 2020, the Fonds has supported more than 3,300 partner companies and over 220,000 jobs. For more information, visit fondsftq.com.

SOURCE Fonds de solidarité FTQ

For further information: Information for media representatives only: Patrick McQuilken, Senior Advisor, Media Relations and Communications, Fonds de solidarité FTQ, Telework phone: 514 703-5587, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

www.fondsftq.com

