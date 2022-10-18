The Fonds de solidarité FTQ announces the composition of its Board of Directors following its shareholders' meeting
Oct 18, 2022, 17:11 ET
MONTRÉAL, Oct. 18, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - During its general annual meeting held on October 15, 2022, the Fonds de solidarité FTQ's shareholders elected the majority of the directors of the Fonds' Board.
The members of the Fonds' Board are as follows:
- Claude Séguin, Chair *
- Daniel Boyer, First Vice-Chair
- Pierre-Maurice Vachon, Second Vice-Chair *
- Denis Bolduc, Third Vice-Chair
- Janie C. Béïque, President and CEO
- Yvon Barrière
- Éric Boisjoly
- Loïc Breton
- Frédéric Brisson
- Daniel Cloutier
- Anouk Collet
- Éric Gingras
- Denis Labrèche *
- Dominic Lemieux
- Françoise E. Lyon *
- Katia Marquier *
- Sylvie Nelson
- Roger A. Renaud *
- Jean-Claude Scraire *
* Members independent of the Fonds, the FTQ and its affiliated unions
The Fonds de solidarité FTQ invests to build a better society by channeling the savings of its 748,371 shareholders into development and risk capital investments to help Québec transition to a green economy, to a human-centred world of work, and to a healthier society. The Fonds offers businesses unsecured financing and strategic support. With $17.4 billion in net assets as at May 31, 2022, the Fonds supported 3,620 partner companies and 296,927 jobs.
