The Fonds de solidarité FTQ announces the composition of its Board of Directors following its shareholders' meeting

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 18, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - During its general annual meeting held on October 15, 2022, the Fonds de solidarité FTQ's shareholders elected the majority of the directors of the Fonds' Board.

The members of the Fonds' Board are as follows:

Claude Séguin, Chair *

Daniel Boyer , First Vice-Chair

, First Vice-Chair Pierre-Maurice Vachon , Second Vice-Chair *

, Second Vice-Chair * Denis Bolduc , Third Vice-Chair

, Third Vice-Chair Janie C. Béïque, President and CEO

Yvon Barrière

Éric Boisjoly

Loïc Breton

Frédéric Brisson

Daniel Cloutier

Anouk Collet

Éric Gingras

Denis Labrèche *

Dominic Lemieux

Françoise E. Lyon *

Katia Marquier *

* Sylvie Nelson

Roger A. Renaud *

* Jean-Claude Scraire *

* Members independent of the Fonds, the FTQ and its affiliated unions

About the Fonds de solidarité FTQ

The Fonds de solidarité FTQ invests to build a better society by channeling the savings of its 748,371 shareholders into development and risk capital investments to help Québec transition to a green economy, to a human-centred world of work, and to a healthier society. The Fonds offers businesses unsecured financing and strategic support. With $17.4 billion in net assets as at May 31, 2022, the Fonds supported 3,620 partner companies and 296,927 jobs.

