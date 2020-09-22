The Fonds de solidarité FTQ announces the composition of its Board of Directors following its shareholders' meeting

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 22, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - During its general annual meeting held on September 19, 2020, the Fonds de solidarité FTQ's shareholders elected the majority of the directors of the Fonds' Board. The members of the Board are as follows:

Claude Séguin, Chair *

Daniel Boyer , First Vice-Chair

, First Vice-Chair Pierre-Maurice Vachon , Second Vice-Chair *

, Second Vice-Chair * Denis Bolduc , Third Vice-Chair

, Third Vice-Chair Gaétan Morin, President and CEO

Yvon Barrière

Christine Beaubien *

* Éric Boisjoly

Benoit Bouchard

Loïc Breton

Anouk Collet

Michèle Colpron *

Sonia Éthier

Renaud Gagné

Denis Labrèche *

Dominic Lemieux

Sylvie Nelson

Roger A. Renaud *

* Jean-Claude Scraire *

* Members independent of the Fonds, the FTQ and its affiliated unions

About the Fonds de solidarité FTQ

The Fonds de solidarité FTQ is a capital development fund that channels the savings of Quebecers into investments. With net assets of $13.8 billion as at May 31, 2020, the Fonds has helped create and protect 221,267 jobs. The Fonds has 3,329 partner companies and 707,935 shareholders-savers.

