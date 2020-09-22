The Fonds de solidarité FTQ announces the composition of its Board of Directors following its shareholders' meeting
Sep 22, 2020, 11:43 ET
MONTRÉAL, Sept. 22, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - During its general annual meeting held on September 19, 2020, the Fonds de solidarité FTQ's shareholders elected the majority of the directors of the Fonds' Board. The members of the Board are as follows:
- Claude Séguin, Chair *
- Daniel Boyer, First Vice-Chair
- Pierre-Maurice Vachon, Second Vice-Chair *
- Denis Bolduc, Third Vice-Chair
- Gaétan Morin, President and CEO
- Yvon Barrière
- Christine Beaubien *
- Éric Boisjoly
- Benoit Bouchard
- Loïc Breton
- Anouk Collet
- Michèle Colpron *
- Sonia Éthier
- Renaud Gagné
- Denis Labrèche *
- Dominic Lemieux
- Sylvie Nelson
- Roger A. Renaud *
- Jean-Claude Scraire *
* Members independent of the Fonds, the FTQ and its affiliated unions
About the Fonds de solidarité FTQ
The Fonds de solidarité FTQ is a capital development fund that channels the savings of Quebecers into investments. With net assets of $13.8 billion as at May 31, 2020, the Fonds has helped create and protect 221,267 jobs. The Fonds has 3,329 partner companies and 707,935 shareholders-savers.
SOURCE Fonds de solidarité FTQ
For further information: Information for media representatives only: Patrick McQuilken, Senior Advisor, Media Relations and Communications, Fonds de solidarité FTQ, Phone: 514 850-4835, Mobile: 514 703-5587, Email: [email protected]