Françoise E. Lyon elected as new independent member of the Board

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 29, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - During its general annual meeting held on September 25, 2021, the Fonds de solidarité FTQ's shareholders elected the majority of the directors of the Fonds' Board, including newly elected independent member, Françoise E. Lyon.

"Serving on the Board of Directors of an organization such as the Fonds de solidarité FTQ is a collaborative partnership. I am proud to sit alongside members from both the labour sector and the business world, members like Françoise E. Lyon who joined the Board as an independent member. Thanks to her long professional track record, Ms. Lyon will bring a new perspective to the Board, complementary to that of other members," said Claude Séguin, Chair of the Fonds de solidarité FTQ's Board of Directors.

The members of the Fonds' Board are as follows:

Claude Séguin, Chair *

Daniel Boyer , First Vice-Chair

, First Vice-Chair Pierre-Maurice Vachon , Second Vice-Chair *

, Second Vice-Chair * Denis Bolduc , Third Vice-Chair

, Third Vice-Chair Janie C. Béïque, President and CEO

Yvon Barrière

Éric Boisjoly

Loïc Breton

Frédéric Brisson

Anouk Collet

Michèle Colpron *

Sonia Éthier

Renaud Gagné

Denis Labrèche *

Dominic Lemieux

Françoise E. Lyon *

Sylvie Nelson

Roger A. Renaud *

* Jean-Claude Scraire *

* Members independent of the Fonds, the FTQ and its affiliated unions

About the Fonds de solidarité FTQ

The Fonds de solidarité FTQ invests to build a better society by channeling the savings of its 723,501 shareholders into development and risk capital investments to help Québec transition to a sustainable economy, to a human-centred world of work, and to a healthier society. The Fonds offers businesses unsecured financing and strategic support. With $17.2 billion in net assets as at May 31, 2021, the Fonds has supported 3,437 partner companies and 247,612 jobs.

