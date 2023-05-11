The Fog Company rolls into the Halifax Waterfront

Located in the Queen's Marque district, The Fog Company is churning things up with real ingredients, picture-perfect swirls, and fog-topped treats

HALIFAX, NS, May 11, 2023 /CNW/ - The forecast is calling for fog! The Fog Company, from Freehand Hospitality, is now open on the Halifax Waterfront (108-1709 Lower Water Street). Serving up eye-catching creations with a distinct 'Fog Company' look, cones feature swirls of soft serve topped with imaginative toppings, from candied sea glass to white chocolate mermaid tails, each with spun-to-order fog.

The Fog Company is now open on the Halifax Waterfront (Photography Credit: Jessica Emin) (CNW Group/Freehand Hospitality)

With its iconic fog, the product references its place on the edge of the Halifax Waterfront. Regionally inspired fog cones include Seas the Day with brown butter crumble, cotton candy sprinkles, candy sea glass, fog; and Gimme S'more, served upside down with fudge sauce, graham crackers, toasted meringue, and fog.

Cori Osborne, Executive Pastry Chef for Freehand Hospitality, developed The Fog Company's menu. Chef Cori has more than ten years of experience in some of Canada's top restaurants including Canoe and Alo, and she has spent the last 18 months overseeing pastry and dessert programs at restaurants such as Drift and Café Lunette.

"At Fog, our goal is to have fun and create over-the-top concoctions without sacrificing quality, flavour, or texture," says Chef Cori. "We use real vanilla and cocoa paste and make as much of our product as possible in-house so we can ensure everything tastes just as good as it looks, if not better!"

The Fog Company also scoops traditionally churned ice cream, featuring flavours like cinnamon bun, pecan butter tart ripple, cherry chip, and several vegan sorbets in flavours like spiced dark chocolate and toasted coconut. Doughnuts, cookies, sweet-zas, and ice cream sandwiches are also available.

The Fog Company imagines ice cream and premium sweets as an experience delivered through the lens of a fantasy municipal service dedicated to the creation and distribution of fog. The result is an immersive space featuring soft pastels, colourful pipes and valves, and brass and gold metal finishes.

For menus, hours and more, visit thefogcompany.com or follow @thefogcompany on Instagram.

About Freehand Hospitality

Headquartered in Halifax, Freehand Hospitality operates several unique chef-driven restaurants and bars on the Halifax waterfront including, Drift, Bar Sofia, Café Lunette, Peacock Wine Bar, Daryâ, and Salt + Ash. Freehand's diverse portfolio showcases a wide array of cooking styles—from upscale Maritime dining to casual Latin fare—along with warm and genuine hospitality. For more information visit, freehandhospitality.com .

SOURCE Freehand Hospitality

For further information: Sarah Merriam, [email protected]