The Floralies Residences react to the collateral impacts of the end of activities imposed by the CIUSSS de l'Ouest-de-l'Île-de-Montréal

MONTREAL, May 12, 2023 /CNW/ - It is with dismay that the management at the Floralies Residences in LaSalle and Lachine has learned of the collateral impacts on the entire West Island elderly clientele waiting for a place in a long-term care facility. Journalist Aaron Derfel reports that the decision by the CIUSSS de l'Ouest-de-l'Île-de-Montréal to force the relocation of the residents of Les Floralies is causing the overheating of the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) emergency room.

As a result of a domino effect and the lack of sufficient long-term care beds in the region, the stay of many patients in emergency rooms is prolonged and unnecessary moves are made. However, experts agree on the impact of a move on seniors living with cognitive disorders. This loss of reference points makes it even more difficult to adapt to a new living environment.

The management of the Floralies Residences criticizes the announcement of this relocation and continues its work in order to offer the residents the security and the quality of care to which they are entitled.

Tragedies could have been avoided

After 8 months of direct management of Les Floralies by the CIUSSS de l'Ouest-de-l'Île-de Montréal, we are convinced that this undue wait in the emergency room of the MUHC for a vulnerable clientele, these uprootings and job losses could have been avoided.

It should be remembered that the owners of Les Floralies have deployed numerous recovery plans, made hirings, proposed functional and technical reorganizations and invested considerable sums of money, without success. Greater openness and stability on the interim administrators' part would have changed the course of history for many.

"The CIUSSS' stubbornness is causing headaches for the entire health care system. Not only will our residents be uprooted from their communities, but now other vulnerable seniors in need of care are being caught in the corridors of our overflowing hospitals. Remember that CIUSSS itself had stated that the situation in our residences had stabilized. Why not build on this instead of closing? The entire population would benefit from it," says Suzie Pellerin, spokesperson for Floralies Residences.

Although the management of the Floralies Residences has tried to avoid these job losses and forced relocations, they are deeply saddened today by the fate reserved for its loyal employees, its residents and their loved ones, as well as the entire West Island community, which is suffering the indirect consequences of this unilateral decision. Our energy is currently directed towards accompanying our residents, families and employees in this end of activity imposed by the CIUSSS.

The Floralies Residences specialize in providing medicalized residences for seniors with loss of autonomy and own the Floralies Residences of Lachine and LaSalle in Quebec. They provide a complete range of care (light services, intermediate resources and CHSLD).

