The "Flair Effect" to save Canadian travelers $300 million in 2023 through competition and daily low fares

Data shows Flair saved Canadian travelers over $256 million in 2022 – with an early projection of at least $300 million in 2023

EDMONTON, Alberta, Aug. 8, 2023 /CNW/ -- Flair Airlines, Canada's leading ultra-low fare airline, has today announced that the forecasted "Flair Effect" is expected to save Canadian travelers at least $300 million in 2023.

Since introducing competitive fares to the Canadian airline landscape, Flair has saved travelers millions. The "Flair Effect" measures the huge impact Flair has on air travel affordability for all Canadians. The Flair Effect measures the savings customers make on Flair's own flights as well as the impact Flair's presence has on the entire market as competitors attempt to match Flair.

Flair saved Canadians over $256 million in air fares in 2022 and in 2023 Flair's forecast shows Canadians are expected to save even more with an average saving of 34 percent per ticket.

"From the start, Flair was designed to bring real change and true competition to the market by offering something unique, a purpose-built ULCC focused on making travel accessible to every Canadian," said Stephen Jones, Chief Executive Officer, Flair Airlines. "Not only have we come in with game-changing fares, but we have also seen the positive impact that challenge created as other airlines attempt to make their tickets more competitive – all to the benefit of making life more affordable for the Canadian traveler."

Flair is continuing to make travel accessible so Canadians can reach the destinations they want through both daily low fares along with frequent sales.

Canadians can continue to take advantage of daily low fares at flyflair.com.

Data methodology: Fare data is based on a comparison of average Flair rates with average standard industry rates across overlapping Canadian markets while also factoring the "Flair effect" of lowered competitive rates where applicable. Per-ticket percentage is based on economy fares.

About Flair Airlines

Flair Airlines is Canada's leading low-fare airline and its greenest airline, on a mission to provide affordable air travel that connects them to the people and experiences they love. With an expanding fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft, Flair is growing to serve over 35 cities across Canada, the U.S., Mexico, and Dominican Republic. For more information, please visit www.flyflair.com.

SOURCE Flair Airlines

For further information: Members of the media may contact [email protected] for more information