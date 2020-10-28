The First Nations Major Projects Coalition Releases 'Guide to Effective Indigenous Involvement in Federal Impact Assessment'

LHEIDLI T'ENNEH TERRITORY, BC, Oct. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - The Caucus of the First Nations Major Projects Coalition (FNMPC) announced the release of a technical guide together with a complementary 8-part videos series designed to enhance the capacity of Indigenous Nations to effectively engage in the new federal impact assessment (IA) process. These tools are intended to support Indigenous Nations' active involvement as key players, rather than mere participants, in the new IA process. These first of their kind resources are available to all Indigenous communities across Canada.

The developed guide is written for technical staff and leadership of Indigenous Nations who are looking for ways to make the most of the new IA process and gain a greater degree control when major projects are proposed within Nations' traditional territories. Ultimately, the guide seeks to empower Indigenous Nations to take advantage of new opportunities that exist within the new IA process, supporting effective involvement and advancing the rights and interests of Indigenous Nations within the process.

The Guide to Effective Indigenous Involvement in Federal Impact Assessment is organized as follows:

Part I introduces the FNMPC and provides background and context;

Part II reviews the new IA process and highlights key changes from the previous IA process that are relevant to FNMPC members;

Part III presents and discusses tools to help Indigenous Nations realize the opportunities for effective Indigenous involvement in the new process, including how to successfully prepare for, and contribute to, an IA; and,

Part IV outlines opportunities through the FNMPC for gaining additional technical support, and identifies areas where further guidance development related to IA is expected in the coming months and years.

According to Angel Ransom, the Director of Operations for the FNMPC who led the development of these resources: "The First Nations Major Projects Coalition will continue to work in the development and sharing of resources like the guide and videos with our members and the public. The FNMPC will also work with our members, government, and industry to make sure these tools are respected and utilized in major project assessments and decisions across Canada."

"These new tools contribute to filling an existing gap in guidance to ensure Indigenous Peoples can meaningfully engage in the impact assessments of major projects that are happening in their territory that have both benefits and risks to our well-being and way of life," stated FNMPC Chair, Chief Sharleen Gale.

The 'Guide to Effective Indigenous Involvement in Federal Impact Assessment' and videos are available at https://www.fnmpc.ca/environmentaltools.

SOURCE First Nations Major Projects Coalition

For further information: Angel Ransom, Director of Operations, First Nations Major Projects Coalition, C: (250) 649-9876, E: [email protected], W: fnmpc.ca, T: @fnmpc

Related Links

https://www.fnmpc.ca

