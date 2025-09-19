CALGARY, TREATY 7 TERRITORY, AB, Sept. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Urban Society for Aboriginal Youth (USAY) celebrates the grand opening of its new facility for Indigenous youth in Calgary, a permanent space that will support Indigenous youth and help strengthen their connection to culture and wellness, leading to improved outcomes now and for future generations.

For this crucial project, USAY received $3,920,000 from Indigenous Services Canada to build a safe, healthy, accessible and energy-efficient space that will expand culturally appropriate programs and services for more than 4000 Indigenous youth in Calgary.

Calgary's first centre for Indigenous youth, the Urban Society for Aboriginal Youth (USAY), was created in 2001 with support from a variety of funders. This new facility opening today will allow USAY to deliver Indigenous youth-led programs that meet Indigenous youth where they are while encouraging a positive identity and sense of self, helping them achieve success on their terms.

This investment reflects the Government of Canada's commitment to working closely with Indigenous Peoples to address the infrastructure gap and advance Indigenous prosperity. Canada and community organizations like USAY help to deliver culturally appropriate services based on expressed community needs.

Guided by the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act, funding initiatives like this helps address the underlying determinants of health and advance self-determination and reconciliation.

Quotes

"The opening of the Indigenous Youth Centre marks a powerful new chapter for our community. This space was designed with and for Indigenous youth and aims to be a place where they can feel safe, celebrated, and supported. Every detail reflects the voices and visions of our young people. We are proud to open these doors not just to a building, but to opportunity, healing, and hope."

LeeAnne Ireland

Executive Director USAY

"With this new safe and sustainable facility, USAY will be better equipped to run their essential and innovative programs and services for Indigenous youth in Calgary. These programs make a true difference for the Indigenous youth in our community, allowing them to truly celebrate their culture and reach their full potential."

Corey Hogan

Member of Parliament, Calgary Confederation, Alberta

"Reducing social and economic inequalities between Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities starts at the local level by supporting centres like the Urban Society for Aboriginal Youth in Calgary. Its new safe and accessible facility will offer innovative programs led by Indigenous youth, for Indigenous youth. I can't wait to watch the youth that frequent the centre thrive, in their cultures and on their terms."

The Honourable Mandy Gull-Masty

Minister of Indigenous Services

Quick facts

Budget 2021 announced the Government of Canada is investing $194 .9 million over 3 years, 2022 to 2025, to support urban and rural Indigenous service delivery organizations.

is investing .9 million over 3 years, 2022 to 2025, to support urban and rural Indigenous service delivery organizations. The urban component of the Indigenous Community Infrastructure Fund (ICIF) provides capital infrastructure targeted specifically at improving the physical capacity, safety, security and accessibility of facilities for urban Indigenous Peoples.

This funding supported the immediate demands for ongoing, new and shovel-ready projects.

The ICIF supported the mandate of Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) and Crown Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada (CIRNAC) to close the infrastructure gap in Indigenous communities.

