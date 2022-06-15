The first-ever student-run charitable show from UTM's Fashion Show Club becomes one of the university's most prominent charitable event

Community Living Mississauga is a non-profit charity organization supporting people with intellectual disabilities. The charity is well known for creating inclusive opportunities, helping individuals and their dreams to pursue higher education, and ensuring they feel appreciated.

"We are thrilled to receive such an overwhelming response." Said Malyika Shami and Fizzah Feroz (Co-Presidents) for UTM Charity Fashion Show. "An event like this is an excellent opportunity for student members to showcase their talent and give them a platform to collaborate and work together, thus building essential skills," they further added.

The Charity Fashion Show is a student-run non-profit organization that combines all facets of fashion, the arts and philanthropy to raise money for charities supported by UTM. This year's show was conceptualized and executed by the students right from the models, designers, photographers, and DJ, including the executive team. "We always aim to create an inclusive environment where people from all creative walks of life can participate," they added.

The Charity organization has been working with UTM for over two decades, and speaking on occasion, Debbie Moffatt (Director of Quality and Community Development) from Community Living Mississauga said, "Community Living Mississauga is grateful to have a longstanding relationship with UTM, primarily focused around the Community on Campus program, which provides opportunities for adults from 21 to 30 years of age who have an intellectual disability to participate in activities of their choice on campus."

The proceeds from the event are directed towards unfunded support and services so that many children and youth with intellectual disabilities can attend inclusive summer camp programs.

SOURCE UTM Charity Fashion Show

