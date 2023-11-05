MONTREAL, Nov. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Sex workers have the highest rate of on-the-job homicides. On average in Canada, seven sex workers are murdered every year while working. No other line of work suffers that level of mortality, and the fact that sex work is illegal is the cause. These deaths are completely preventable, but no one wants to talk about it.

As judge Robert Goldstein of the Ontario Superior Court wrote on September 18th, 2023, in his shameful decision against sex workers' constitutional rights: "Violence is a feature, not a bug of sex work". This is not acceptable! Under no circumstances can murder ever be considered an occupational hazard.

Marc-Boris St-Maurice therefore announces the creation of the first ever monument in memory of all murdered sex workers. Mr. St-Maurice is a client, he pays for sexual services and that makes him a criminal.

In order to honour and commemorate these victims, a bronze plaque has been set in cement on the sidewalk directly in front of 74 Fairmount Ave. West, in Montreal, a stone's throw from where one such preventable murder occurred two years ago to the day.

There will be a brief ceremonial laying of flowers to inaugurate the monument this Sunday November 5th, 2023 at 1 p.m.

When asked why such a memorial is needed, Mr St-Maurice replied: "We cannot remain silent in the face of such loss of life. We cannot let the shame and stigma caused by laws seeking to eradicate sex workers prevent us from demanding those laws be repealed.

People are more embarrassed talking about decriminalizing sex work than they are about ignoring the murders of these women.

The prohibition of sex work is responsible for these deaths, not the job itself. Current legislation makes everything about this industry more dangerous for the safety of those who offer these services.

As uncomfortable as this conversation might make some of us feel, we need to have it so that women stop paying the price with their lives.

We must never forget, how many of these deaths could have been avoided if sex work was no longer a crime."

