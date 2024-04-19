The Fédération des clubs de motoneigistes du Québec marks National Volunteer Week

TERREBONNE, QC, April 19, 2024 /CNW/ - To mark National Volunteer Week (April 14th to 20th, 2024), the Fédération des clubs de motoneigistes du Québec (FCMQ), in collaboration with Kimpex, expresses its gratitude to the 4,500 volunteers who contribute to snowmobiling across the province.

Snowmobiling was born out of a desire to create a safe and enjoyable environment for enthusiasts, and has become a pillar of Quebec's winter tourism industry, generating more than $3.3 billion in spinoffs every year. The 33,000 km of trails across Quebec are the result of more than 800,000 hours of volunteer work every year, covering tasks such as negotiating land-use permissions, trail development, signage and maintenance. These volunteers are at the heart of snowmobiling, and we are expressing our gratitude to them during National Volunteer Week.

A programme dedicated to volunteers

In 2013, the Board of Directors of the Fédération des clubs de motoneigistes du Québec (FCMQ), aware of the challenges faced by clubs, decided to set up a programme specifically dedicated to the recognition and appreciation of volunteers. To support this programme, the FCMQ has decided to withhold $1 from each trail permit sold. In partnership with Kimpex, the FCMQ launched the Kimpex Volunteer Action programme in 2015. This initiative includes the creation of a $100,000 annual fund, distributed in the form of 400 gift vouchers worth $250 each, awarded by random draw among the 4,500 volunteers from FCMQ member clubs.

On behalf of the Fédération des clubs des motoneigistes du Québec and Kimpex, thank you!

About the FCMQ

The Fédération des clubs de motoneigistes du Québec, founded in 1974, is celebrating 50 years of service in 2024. A non-profit organization, it is dedicated to the development and promotion of safe snowmobiling throughout Quebec. The FCMQ looks after the interests of its 197 member clubs and their 120,000 snowmobiling members, as well as those of everyone else, whether they are new to snowmobiling or just tourists. Every year, more than 4,500 volunteers devote nearly 800,000 hours to maintaining the provincial network of snowmobile trails.

SOURCE Fédération des clubs de motoneigistes du Québec

For further information: Media relations service, Fédération des clubs de motoneigistes du Québec (FCMQ), [email protected], 514 252-3076 or 438 862-3820