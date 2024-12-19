ST. JOHN'S, NL, Dec. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - St. John's is purchasing new electric buses and upgrading Metrobus Transit's facilities after a combined investment of over $50.3 million from the federal, provincial and municipal governments.

Announced by MP Joanne Thompson, Minister Fred Hutton, and Mayor Danny Breen, these projects will reduce transit emissions and improve service for transit users in St. John's.

The new buses include eight additional hybrid buses and nine zero-emission buses and will help Metrobus start phasing out diesel buses.

MP Thompson also announced an investment of more than $13 million in Baseline Funding through the Canadian Public Transit Fund (CPTF) for Metrobus Transit. This funding, which will be delivered over 10 years from 2026 until 2036, will help advance key improvements to St. John's' public transit system. The funding is conditional on the municipality submitting a capital plan and signing a funding agreement.

Quotes

"The federal government is committed to working with our provincial and municipal partners to improve public transit and reduce emissions across the country. The transit upgrades announced today in St. John's will benefit Metrobus users and help us work towards a more sustainable future."

Joanne Thompson, Member of Parliament for St. John's East, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"We recognize the importance of public transit in how users access and experience their towns and cities. It is incumbent upon all levels of government to help ensure public transit infrastructure is as environmentally friendly as it can be. This funding will help Metrobus in achieving that goal."

The Honourable Fred Hutton, Newfoundland and Labrador Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure;

"The transportation needs of our population is evolving quickly, and we have seen a significant increase in ridership for Metrobus. This investment into our fleet and infrastructure to support electrification will help build a more sustainable public transportation system that will better meet the needs of our residents, all while reducing our carbon footprint."

His Worship Danny Breen, Mayor of the City of St. John's

Quick facts

The federal government is investing $22,852,237 in these projects through the Public Transit Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Newfoundland and Labrador is investing $16,774,766 , and the City of St. John's is contributing $10,702,328 .

in these projects through the Public Transit Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. The Government of and is investing , and the is contributing . These projects will serve as a step towards meeting Canadian Net-Zero Emissions Accountability Act target of achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

The Public Transit Stream supports the building, expansion, and upgrading of urban and rural transit networks.

Including today's announcement, over 27 infrastructure projects under the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream have been announced in Newfoundland and Labrador , with a total federal contribution of more than $44.9 million and a total provincial contribution of over $33.7 million .

and , with a total federal contribution of more than and a total provincial contribution of over . Since 2015, the federal government has committed over $30 billion for public transit and active transportation projects. These historic investments have resulted in close to 2000 projects across the country.

for public transit and active transportation projects. These historic investments have resulted in close to 2000 projects across the country. The funding announced today builds on the federal government's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying jobs and strengthen local economies.

Canada Public Transit Fund (CPTF)

The new Canada Public Transit Fund (CPTF) will provide an average of $3 billion a year of permanent funding to respond to local transit needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities.

a year of permanent funding to respond to local transit needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities. Over ten years from 2026, the City of St. John's will receive up to $13,094,230 through the CPTF Baseline Funding stream.

will receive up to through the CPTF Baseline Funding stream. The CPTF supports transit and active transportation investments in three streams: Metro Region Agreements, Baseline Funding, and Targeted Funding.

Associated Links

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Public Transit Infrastructure Stream

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/plan/pti-itc-eng.html

Canada Public Transit Fund

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/cptf-ftcc/index-eng.html

Federal infrastructure investments in Newfoundland and Labrador

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/plan/prog-proj-nl-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Sofia Ouslis, Press Secretary. Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Maria Browne, Media Relations Manager, Newfoundland and Labrador Transportation and Infrastructure, 709-699-6147, [email protected]; Jackie O'Brien, Manager, Corporate Communications, City of St. John's, Tel. 709-576-8491 | Cel. 709-330-6957, [email protected]