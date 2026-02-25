LA PRÉSENTATION, QC, Feb. 25, 2026 /CNW/ - The trail in La Présentation will provide a safe and accessible route for everyone, encouraging active transportation thanks to an investment of over $79,000 from the federal government.

The new multi-purpose trail will originate at the very heart of the heritage site of the Church of La Présentation, an emblematic landmark in the community's history. Designated as a heritage site, this institutional complex notably includes a stone church, its presbytery, the sacristan's house, and several historic buildings that reflect the rich evolution of the community.

The trail will not only facilitate residents' daily travel, but also create an inviting space for walking and outdoor activities throughout the year. This project helps strengthen the community's sense of belonging while promoting an active and environmentally responsible lifestyle.

Quotes

"The creation of the new multi-use trail we are announcing today in La Présentation will provide children, parents, and seniors with new ways to get around and enjoy outdoor activities, safely and in a greener environment. This investment demonstrates our commitment to building modern, sustainable infrastructure that directly enhances the lives of communities across Quebec."

The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"This new trail represents much more than a simple development: it is a space that encourages an active lifestyle for our residents and reflects the pride we have in our village. I am pleased to see this project come to fruition for the benefit of our entire community."

Louise Arpin, Mayor

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $79,314 in this project through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF), and the Municipality of La Présentation is contributing $52,876

The ATF supports projects that build new and expanded networks of pathways, sidewalks, bike lanes and trails to support affordable, greener, and healthier options for Canadians to access their communities by walking, cycling, and through the use of human-powered or hybrid mobility aids such as wheelchairs, scooters, e-bikes, rollerblades, snowshoes, cross-country skis, and more.

The ATF is part of the Canada Public Transit Fund, through which the federal government will provide significant permanent funding to address local public transit needs, including active transportation.

A minimum of 10% of ATF's funding is allocated to projects that benefit Indigenous populations and communities.

The ATF supports the National Active Transportation Strategy, the country's first strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. The strategy aims to make data- and evidence-based investments to expand and build new active transportation networks, while fostering more equitable and sustainable travel.

The federal government also launched the Active Transportation Online Hub. This webpage provides resources related to active transportation, such as data and research, policies, success stories on projects across Canada, and information on the federal government's active transportation investments.

The Government of Canada is taking concrete actions to strengthen the economy by investing in Canadians and supporting Canadian businesses.

Federal actions are creating good jobs, accelerating home building and helping communities grow across the country.

Associated Links

Active Transportation Fund

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/trans/index-eng.html

National Active Transportation Strategy

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/trans/active-strat-actif-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Housing and Infrastructure Project Map

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Josiane Marchand, Directrice générale et Clerck-Treasurer, Municipalité La Présentation, 450-796-2317 x 1801, [email protected]