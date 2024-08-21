THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT MUST ACT TO AVOID A CANADA-WIDE RAIL STOPPAGE: JOINT STATEMENT FROM THE CANADIAN CHAMBER OF COMMERCE, BUSINESS COUNCIL OF CANADA, CANADIAN FEDERATION OF INDEPENDENT BUSINESS, AND CANADIAN MANUFACTURERS & EXPORTERS

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - With a full shutdown of Canada's rail network less than 24 hours away we call on the federal government to take immediate action to ensure the continuation of rail services. The Government of Canada has a responsibility to protect the Canadian public and maintain national security, and it is time to act decisively to fulfill that obligation.

Under section 107 of the Canada Labour Code, the Minister of Labour can refer the dispute to the Canada Industrial Relations Board (CIRB) for binding arbitration and prohibit a strike, lockout or end any ongoing stoppage pending a resolution. Alternatively, the government can also reconvene Parliament and introduce back-to-work legislation.

This is not about siding with either party; it is about standing up for Canadians. The federal government must show leadership and act before our trains - and with them, our economy - grind to a halt. Otherwise, the steep price of inaction will be paid by Canadian families, workers, and businesses.

SOURCE Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters

Jane Taber, (902) 209-9512, [email protected]