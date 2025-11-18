Peter MacDonald Becomes Chair of Canadian Manufacturers and Exporters Board of Directors

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Canadian Manufacturers and Exporters (CME) is pleased to announce the appointment of Peter MacDonald, Director of Sustainability and External Relations at CKF Inc., as its Chair of the Board of Directors. Mr. MacDonald succeeds Patrick Oland, Chief Financial Officer, Moosehead Breweries Limited, who has served as Chair since 2023.

Mr. MacDonald's appointment was announced by the organization's national board today following its Annual General Meeting held in Ottawa.

"We are so pleased to have Peter on board as our Chair here at CME during this critical time in Canada's manufacturing industry," said Dennis Darby, President and CEO of CME. "I would also like to thank Patrick, whose deep knowledge of the Canadian manufacturing sector has helped our national association with important decisions."

Mr. MacDonald first joined CME's board in 2017, and he served as a Vice-Chair starting in 2023. As Chair, he will guide CME policy and advocacy to ensure that CME remains the strong voice for Canadian manufacturers.

"I am honoured to serve as Chair of CME. The association is an essential voice for manufacturers as we confront global pressures and rapid change," said Mr. MacDonald. "I look forward to working with CME staff and with CME's other directors who represent the breadth of Canadian manufacturers."

Mr. Oland will remain on CME's board as Treasurer and as Finance, Audit and Risk Management Committee Chair.

"Serving as Chair of this influential national association has been a remarkable experience," Mr. Oland said. "I'm incredibly proud of CME's commitment to supporting manufacturers and championing the sector's importance to Canada's prosperity, especially as we prepare for the challenges and opportunities ahead."

Manufacturers across the country are facing numerous challenges, including U.S. tariff actions and the upcoming CUSMA negotiations, rapid technological advancements, supply chain issues and trade diversification.

Many of these topics will be discussed at CME's National Manufacturing Conference November 19 in Ottawa. Canada's largest manufacturing conferences brings together hundreds of Canadians manufacturing executives, decision makers, senior officials and other policy influencers. See the full program here.

Peter MacDonald

As Director of Sustainability and External Relations at CKF Inc., Peter MacDonald brings extensive leadership experience from a career rooted in pulp and paper operations, including serving as Plant Manager at CKF's Hantsport facility. A Professional Engineer, Peter is the incoming Chair of the Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME) National Board of Directors and a member of the CME Nova Scotia Division Advisory Board, where he champions innovation and sustainable growth in Canadian manufacturing. Beyond his professional commitments, he has contributed to his community as a minor hockey coach, reflecting a dedication to both industry and local engagement.

About Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters

From the first industrial boom in Canada, CME has advocated for and represented member interests. More than 150 years strong, CME has earned an extensive and effective track record of working for and with leading companies nationwide. More than 85 per cent of CME's members are SMEs and collectively account for an estimated 82 per cent of total manufacturing production and 90 per cent of Canada's exports.

SOURCE Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Julie Fortier, National Director, Communications, Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters, (613) 324-4209, [email protected]