Statement from Dennis Darby, President & CEO, Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME) regarding the new federal-Alberta memorandum of understanding

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters strongly welcomes the new federal-Alberta memorandum of understanding. For years, Canada has been trapped in zero-sum thinking on energy infrastructure -- pitting regions against one another, stalling critical projects, and undermining the wellbeing of Canadian families and communities that rely on strong industrial growth and energy exports.

Canada produces some of the most responsibly developed energy in the world. In an increasingly volatile geopolitical environment, global markets and Canada's allies want more of our energy, not less. Manufacturers across this country want the opportunity to build the components, technology, and infrastructure that can deliver it.

Success of the MOU will be measured by what gets built, nothing else. Without real progress, the investment, jobs, community benefits, and government revenues tied to meeting global energy needs will continue to flow to other countries instead.

Canada's regulatory system remains a core barrier to prosperity. Duplication, unpredictable timelines, and shifting goalposts have delayed or killed major projects across the country. This MOU and the creation of the Major Projects Office are encouraging signs that Canada can return to being a nation of builders -- a country willing to take economic, political, and investment risks to get big things done. But these steps must be the start of a much more ambitious overhaul. Canada's industrial economy needs regulatory frameworks that are clear, efficient, predictable evidence-based, and aligned across jurisdictions. Without comprehensive reform, no amount of goodwill will deliver the projects our economy requires.

We also recognize that there will continue to be local voices opposed to major projects, including linear energy infrastructure. Those differences are real, but they are not unresolvable. Manufacturers look forward to working with all stakeholders -- governments, communities, and critics alike -- to find solutions that advance the national interest and ensure Canada plays a responsible, globally significant role in energy and industrial supply chains.

CME and our members stand ready to support both governments in translating this agreement into tangible progress.

About Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters

From the first industrial boom in Canada, CME has advocated for and represented member interests. 150 years strong, CME has earned an extensive and effective track record of working for and with leading companies nationwide. More than 85 per cent of CME's members are SMEs and collectively account for an estimated 82 per cent of total manufacturing production and 90 per cent of Canada's exports.

SOURCE Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters

For more information contact: Julie Fortier, National Director, Communications, Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters, (613) 324-4209, [email protected]