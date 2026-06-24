The Federal Government invests over $3.2 million to support Black businesses and entrepreneurs in Manitoba

PrairiesCan support under the Black Entrepreneurship Program will provide services and training to help Manitoba entrepreneurs start and grow businesses

WINNIPEG, MB, June 24, 2026 /CNW/ - Building a strong Canadian economy means ensuring everyone has the opportunity to succeed. Black entrepreneurs on the Prairies and across Canada face systemic barriers to financing, mentorship, and networking, which can limit opportunities to start and grow businesses.

Photo courtesy of La Liberté (CNW Group/Prairies Economic Development Canada)

Today, the Honourable Rechie Valdez, Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism), on behalf of the Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan), announced over $3.2 million in funding for three Manitoba organizations through the Black Entrepreneurship Program (BEP). This strategic investment will help Black entrepreneurs in Manitoba strengthen their skills, develop sound business plans, access financing and prepare for growth.

The federal government is investing $1.5 million in Black-Manitobans Chamber of Commerce to strengthen the growth and sustainability of Black-owned businesses in Manitoba. Through this investment, the organization will launch Ubuntu Forward, a Black-led business growth program that will provide cohort-based training, one-on-one advice, and connections to business leaders, lenders, investors and service providers.

We are investing $1.25 million in Amicale de la Francophonie Multiculturelle du Manitoba to support business growth programming for Black Francophone entrepreneurs in Manitoba. Through this investment, the organization will deliver annual cohorts offering training in management, finance, marketing and digital transformation, along with personalized advisory support, mentoring and networking opportunities.

We are investing $500,000 in Rahma Community and Youth Centre Inc. to help Black and racialized youth build entrepreneurial skills and grow their businesses. Through this investment, the organization will create and deliver an entrepreneurship and business growth program for youth aged 15 to 24 in Winnipeg, offering pathways in food trucks and mobile catering, e-commerce, and digital services. Participants will receive hands-on training, coaching, mentorship, financial literacy support, and opportunities to connect with lenders and suppliers.

Investing in Black-led organizations that support entrepreneurs strengthens local economies, expands opportunities for Black owned businesses, and builds a more inclusive, resilient and strong Canadian economy.

Quotes

"Black businesses and entrepreneurs play a vital role in building a strong and inclusive Canada. Canada and Manitoba are stronger when entrepreneurs have the tools they need to succeed. The Government of Canada is committed to ensuring Black entrepreneurs have the support they need to grow, succeed, and create good jobs here in Manitoba."

–The Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan)

"Black businesses and entrepreneurs are essential to building a strong, inclusive and resilient Canadian economy. By ensuring entrepreneurs have the tools they need to succeed, we strengthen communities and drive long-term prosperity across the country. That is why our government remains committed to supporting Black entrepreneurs so they can grow, succeed, and create good jobs across Manitoba and beyond."

–The Honourable Rechie Valdez, Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism)

"Behind every Black or immigrant entrepreneur lies a dream, a talent, and a desire to build. Breaking down the barriers of economic discrimination means unleashing that extraordinary creativity and letting those dreams take flight. It means taking the entrepreneurial spirit that exists in Black and immigrant communities and setting it free, by leveraging their talent, fostering innovation, and opening the door to new possibilities. By supporting their success, we all benefit--from their ideas, their resilience, and their contributions--and we build a more inclusive and prosperous economy together."

–Alphonse Lawson- Héllu Amicale de la Francophonie Multiculturelle du Manitoba Inc.

"Today marks a historic turning point for Black entrepreneurship in Manitoba. For years, Black business owners in our province have been building, innovating, creating jobs, and contributing to the economy, often without equitable access to the dedicated supports available elsewhere. The Black Manitobans Chamber of Commerce advocated for BEP funding to be allocated directly to Manitoba because our entrepreneurs should not have to access opportunity through another province's doorway. This investment recognizes that Manitoba's Black business community is not an afterthought; we are a vital part of this province's economic future. Through the Ubuntu Forward Program, we are transforming advocacy into action creating pathways to mentorship, training, networks, capital readiness, and sustainable growth. This is what Ubuntu means in practice: when Black businesses are seen, supported, and given room to thrive, families are strengthened, communities prosper, and Manitoba rises with us."

–Dr. Zita Somakoko, President and Founder, Black - Manitobans Chamber of Commerce

"We are deeply grateful to PrairiesCan for this investment in our community. This support will help Rahma Community and Youth Centre create meaningful entrepreneurship pathways for Black youth and equip them with the skills, mentorship, and opportunities they need to build confidence, launch ideas, and contribute to a stronger and more inclusive local economy."

–Feisal Adem, Executive Director, Rahma Community and Youth Centre Inc.

Quick facts

The Black Entrepreneurship Program (BEP) provides targeted support to Black business owners and entrepreneurs to help improve access to capital and business support services (such as training, advisory services, mentoring and networking).

The BEP Ecosystem is one of three components under the BEP. Delivered by the regional development agencies, the Ecosystem Fund supports not-for-profit Black led business organizations across the country in their capacity to provide support services such as mentorship, financial planning and business training for Black entrepreneurs. In Saskatchewan, Alberta and Manitoba, the BEP Ecosystem fund is delivered by PrairiesCan.

The intake period for the Black Entrepreneurship Program (BEP) Ecosystem Fund is now closed, and all projects must be completed by March 31, 2030.

Combined, the projects announced today are anticipated to create 225 jobs and train 650 individuals in Manitoba.

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SOURCE Prairies Economic Development Canada

Contacts: Soraya Lemur, Press Secretary, Office of the Hon. Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, [email protected]; Erin Quevillon, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism), 819-661-2374, [email protected]; Jess Borys (she/ her/elle), Communications Advisor, Prairies Economic Development Canada, [email protected], 431-336-9097