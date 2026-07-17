/C O R R E C T I O N -- Prairies Economic Development Canada/

In the news release, Minister Olszewski highlights increased Canada Child Benefit, delivering more support to Alberta families, issued 17-Jul-2026 by Prairies Economic Development Canada over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that changes have been made. The complete, corrected release follows:

Minister Olszewski highlights increased Canada Child Benefit, delivering more support to Alberta families

Nearly 500,000 Alberta families to receive increased Canada Child Benefit payments starting July 20, 2026, as the Government of Canada delivers direct affordability support to families.

CAMROSE, AB, July 17, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Government of Canada is strengthening the Canada Child Benefit (CCB) that lowers costs for families. This benefit provides tax-free monthly payments to help parents with the costs of raising children and giving kids across the country a strong start in life.

Canada Child Benefit payments increasing in 2026-2027

Today in Alberta, on behalf of the Honourable Anna Gainey, Secretary of State (Children and Youth), the Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, and Corey Hogan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, are pleased to announce the increased tax-free support the program is delivering to families in 2026-27.

Starting this month, the CCB will provide families with up to $8,157 per child under the age of 6 and up to $6,883 per child aged 6 to 17. This represents an increase of up to $160 per child under age 6 and up to $135 per child aged 6 to 17 compared to the previous year, helping families manage everyday expenses such as groceries, clothing and childcare. In Alberta alone, the CCB provides over $4 billion in benefits to approximately 500,000 families each year, helping reduce financial pressures and contributing to the financial stability of households across the province.

Today, nationally, the CCB supports about 3.6 million families caring for 6 million children, delivering approximately $30 billion in annual tax-free payments. The CCB has helped to lift hundreds of thousands of children out of poverty and has put more money directly into the pockets of parents who need it most.

Quotes

"Starting Monday, the Canada Child Benefit is going up for 3.6 million Canadian families. This increased monthly payment will help cover everyday expenses like school supplies, clothing, and groceries. When we invest in kids, we're investing in our future and building Canada strong."

-The Honourable Anna Gainey, Secretary of State (Children and Youth)

"Raising a family comes with real costs, and the Canada Child Benefit helps nearly half a million Alberta families put more money back into their household budgets each month. Through the Canada Child Benefit, we are investing more than $4 billion each year in Albertan families. By increasing the benefit to keep pace with inflation, we're helping parents manage everyday expenses, support their children, and build a stronger future right here in Alberta."

–The Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan)

"Nearly half a million Alberta families receive support through the Canada Child Benefit every year. This investment helps parents manage household expenses, strengthens communities and gives children the opportunity to reach their full potential."

–Corey Hogan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"Camrose is a wonderful place to live and raise a family and supports like the Canada Child Benefit can help ease some of the everyday costs parents are facing. As our community continues to grow, we appreciate funding that helps families access reliable childcare and supports the services they need to build a good life here."

–PJ Stasko, Mayor, City of Camrose

Quick facts

The Canada Child Benefit (CCB) is a monthly tax-free benefit based on the prior year's income. It provides support for low- to middle-income families with children to help with the cost of raising children. In Alberta, approximately 875,110 children are supported by the CCB, helping improve household financial security and investing in their children's future.

The amount received under the CCB depends on a few key factors, including the number and the ages of children in care, and prior year's adjusted net family income. For example, a family with a 5-year-old and a 9-year-old, with an adjusted net family income of $65,000, will receive approximately $11,430 in 2026–2027. This is nearly $400 more than they would have received in 2025–2026.

The CCB is designed to be responsive to the costs of living and has been annually indexed to inflation since 2018, guaranteeing that families receive both rising and predictable support that they can rely on.

Annual indexation takes effect on July 1 to coincide with the beginning of the program year for payments, which runs from July 1 to June 30 each year.

Numerous research studies and reports have found that the CCB has had the following impact: Made it easier for single low-income mothers to make ends meet, with 85% of respondents indicating they would struggle significantly without the CCB. Helped low-income families spend more on necessities such as such as food, shelter, and children's clothing. Reduced the rate of severe food insecurity by one-third among low-income families. Reduced the rate of severe food insecurity by one-third among low-income families.



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SOURCE Prairies Economic Development Canada

Contacts: Aaron Rosenbaum, Digital Communications and Operations Advisor, Office of the Secretary of State (Children and Youth), [email protected]; Soraya Lemur, Press Secretary, Office of the Hon. Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, [email protected], 343-574-6781; David Lauer, Communications Manager, Prairies Economic Development Canada, [email protected], 343-549-1816