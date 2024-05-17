CARLETON-SUR-MER, QC, May 17, 2024 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is improving public transit in the Gaspésie-Îles-de-la-Madeleine region and the communities of Métis-sur-Mer with a federal investment of $5,450,000. These funds will be used to purchase buses, vehicles, install charging stations and conduct a transit assessment.

Announced by Minister Diane Lebouthillier these three projects will offer more public transportation options for these rural communities.

Investing in public transit infrastructure is fundamental to economic growth, reducing air pollution, and creating inclusive communities, where everyone has access to public services and employment opportunities.

The funding announced will be used to purchase three zero emission vehicles, with seating for six to eight passengers, and three charging stations to offer on-demand transit connecting the municipalities of Métis-sur-Mer, Grand-Métis, Baie-des-Sables et Saint-Octave de Métis in the Lower St. Lawrence region.

The Régie Intermunicipale de Transport Gaspésie-Îles-de-la-Madeleine (RÉGÎM) will also receive funding to purchase 21 buses, including ten for accessible paratransit, 11 regular buses, 12 charging facilities and 38 charging stations, which includes 18 fast charging stations. Funding is also being provided in support of a regional transit feasibility study.

The aim of these projects is to facilitate access to as many sustainable mobility options as possible in the Gaspésie-Îles-de-la Madeleine and the Métis-sur-Mer communities to meet everyday travel needs such as getting to work, accessing healthcare and using other modes of public transit to reduce reliance on personal vehicles and lower GHG emissions.

These investments in public transit will help make these communities more inclusive and enhance the quality of life for users of these services by making it easier for them to get around.

Quotes

"When we invest in the quality of our transportation services, we also strengthen ties between people, broaden access to essential services, and foster the creation of more sustainable and inclusive environments. That's why the Government of Canada is proud to support three rural public transit projects in the Gaspésie-Îles-de-la-Madeleine region and the Métis-sur-Mer regions. It's more than just the addition of a new vehicle or routes, it's an investment in a future where everyone can prosper, and where our rural communities can flourish."

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and Member of Parliament for Gaspésie-Îles-de-la-Madeleine, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

''I am delighted with this federal investment in the development of our public transit system! It underlines the importance of promoting sustainable mobility and encouraging ecological travel choices. This announcement is a decisive step towards a future where our roads will be travelled by renewable energy powered vehicles. Our communities will have greener choices that are more respectful of our environment."

Mathieu Lapointe, maire de Carleton-sur-Mer

"With this federal investment, we are taking a crucial step toward more fluid and inclusive mobility for our communities. This announcement marks the start of a significant transformation in the way we move and interact within our region. Together, we are shaping a sustainable future where connectivity and accessibility become essential pillars of our quality of life."

Daniel Côté, President, RÉGÎM

" Our NPO aims to develop healthy, inclusive and ecological living environments. The issue of public transportation is a key variable in keeping seniors in their communities. The addition of three electric vehicles to Métis-sur-Mer will allow us to support local communities with a view to sustainable health."

Philippe Dufort, President and General Manager, CMētis

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $5,450,000 towards three projects through the Rural Transit Solutions Fund (RTSF).

towards three projects through the Rural Transit Solutions Fund (RTSF). The RTSF helps Canadians living in rural and remote areas get around their communities more easily. It supports the development of rural transit solutions, including new transit service models that could be replicated or scaled up.

A minimum of 10% of RTSF's funding is allocated to projects that benefit Indigenous populations and communities.

One in five Canadians live in rural communities. Rural communities in Canada account for nearly 30% of the nation's gross domestic product.

account for nearly 30% of the nation's gross domestic product. The RTSF complements Canada's strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. Through the plan the federal government has committed to providing permanent federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation available in every community.

strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. Through the plan the federal government has committed to providing permanent federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation available in every community. Since 2015, the federal government has committed over $30 billion for public transit and active transportation projects. These historic investments have resulted in close to 2000 projects across the country.

