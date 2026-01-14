KELOWNA, BC, Jan. 14, 2026 /CNW/ - The federal government recognizes that it must continue working with its partners to support them in delivering community services for people facing or at risk of experiencing homelessness.

Announced by the Honourable Stephen Fuhr, Member of Parliament for Kelowna and Secretary of State (Defence Procurement), two streams under Reaching Home: Canada's Homelessness Strategy in Kelowna have received funding top-ups to their existing agreements to maintain overall funding levels through 2027-28.

The Community Entity for the Designated Communities Stream in Kelowna, the Central Okanagan Foundation, has received a top-up of $3.9 million to support projects in the region that aim to prevent and reduce homelessness across Canada. One of those projects is delivered by the Canadian Mental Health Association Kelowna (CMHA Kelowna). A multi-service organization that assists people with developing skills and resilience, the CMHA Kelowna helps individuals understand and nurture their mental health and wellness when they are at risk or experiencing homelessness.

Additionally, the Community Entity for the Indigenous Homelessness Stream in Kelowna, the Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society (KFS), has received a top-up of $2 million. KFS honours Indigenous culture, knowledge, and values by providing holistic programs and services to infants, children, youth, adults, and Elders that support healing, empowerment, and strong, sustainable foundations. The Central Okanagan Food Bank, a key regional food security organization in the Interior of BC utilizes Reaching Home funding to support Indigenous individuals and families experiencing or at risk of homelessness to improve their economic stability and maintain a standard of health and well-being.

Addressing homelessness is a shared responsibility--governments at all levels, Indigenous partners, and the private sector must work together to ensure everyone has access to safe, stable, and affordable housing.

"Through the Reaching Home initiative, we are investing in efforts to prevent and reduce homelessness across the country, including urban, Indigenous, rural, and remote communities. By enabling communities to fund organizations like the Canadian Mental Health Association Kelowna and the Central Okanagan Food Bank, we can provide critical support today while tackling the root causes of homelessness. These efforts will help ensure that people across British Columbia get the support they need as we work toward lasting, inclusive solutions."

The Honourable Stephen Fuhr, Member of Parliament for Kelowna and Secretary of State (Defence Procurement)

"Central Okanagan Foundation is honoured to be the recipient of this funding and recognizes the work of CMHA and others who are working towards the outcomes of Reaching Home. We look forward to supporting our community partners in the systemic and vital work of addressing homelessness in Kelowna."

Dustyn Baulkham, Chair, Central Okanagan Foundation Board of Directors

"This investment supports Indigenous-led, community-based work. By working in partnership, we can address homelessness in ways that are culturally responsive, preventative, and support the holistic well-being of Indigenous individuals and families."

Christina Verhagen, Executive Director, Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society

"This funding means that we are not just responding to homelessness -- we are stepping in before it starts. The additional funding from Reaching Home enables us to expand programs like Bright Mindz and Rent Bank, which have provided people, including youth, with a safe place to live and the support they need to move forward. Housing is more than a place to stay; it provides people with the foundation to focus on their mental health, education, and next steps. Thanks to the federal government's investment in Reaching Home, CMHA Kelowna can support more youth and people from experiencing the cycle of homelessness before it begins."

Mike Gawliuk, CEO, CMHA Kelowna

"The Central Okanagan Food Bank recognizes that that food insecurity disproportionately affects Indigenous populations, and is committed to ensuring equitable access to food and services for those at risk of or experiencing homelessness. There is critical need for culturally relevant food support and services tailored to the unique needs of the Indigenous community. We are pleased with this funding opportunity to continue offering weekly food and supplies for distribution and culturally relevant food education and engagement opportunities for our Indigenous partner organizations."

Trevor Moss, CEO, Central Okanagan Food Bank

Through Budget 2024, Reaching Home: Canada's Homelessness Strategy allocated additional funds to maintain overall funding levels for services in Kelowna from 2024-25 through 2027-28.

The Central Okanagan Foundation is receiving a top-up of $3,900,000 through the Designated Communities Stream, and the Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society is receiving a top-up of $2,000,000 through the Indigenous Homelessness Stream.

Reaching Home: Canada's Homelessness Strategy was launched in April 2019 as part of the National Housing Strategy. The program supports the prevention and reduction of homelessness, including chronic homelessness. The Government of Canada works with communities to develop and deliver projects to address community priorities with clear outcomes.

Reaching Home keeps the decision-making at the local level and gives communities greater flexibility to address local priorities and deliver programming designed to meet the needs of specific populations, including: seniors, youth, women and children fleeing violence, people with disabilities and 2SLGBTQI+ people.

The program also makes funding available to Indigenous partners to support distinctions-based approaches to homelessness services, as well as funding to develop innovative approaches.

Canada's housing and homelessness challenges require a collaborative and multi-faceted approach. Through Build Canada Homes, the federal government is working to increase housing supply, improve market access, and reduce costs.

The federal government is investing $5 billion over nine years, from 2019-20 to 2027-28, to address homelessness through Reaching Home.

Through Budget 2024, $50 million is invested to accelerate community-level reductions in homelessness through the Homelessness Reduction Innovation Fund. This will support communities as they adopt best practices and lessons learned from other jurisdictions to reduce the time it takes to move individuals and families into more stable housing.

On September 14, 2025, Build Canada Homes was launched as a Special Operating Agency within Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) to increase the supply of affordable housing. In the new year, Build Canada Homes will evolve into a standalone federal entity reporting to the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure.

