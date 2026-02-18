VICTORIA, BC, Feb. 18, 2026 /CNW/ - Far too many Canadians are struggling to find homes they can afford. Solving Canada's housing crisis requires immediate action to bring down costs, cut red tape, and build homes more quickly. The Government of Canada has stepped up with a bold new approach to increase the supply of housing in Canada, and launched Build Canada Homes, a new federal agency that is building affordable housing at scale, while catalyzing a more productive homebuilding industry.

Build Canada Homes, in partnership with the Province of British Columbia, through BC Housing, are committing to build a minimum of 700 shovel‑ready supportive and transitional homes set to begin construction within the next 12 months. Through this partnership, the governments will also explore delivering at least 400 affordable rental homes using British Columbia's Digitally Accelerated Standardized Housing (DASH) program and modern methods of construction. Together, this represents 1,100 homes under this new partnership.

This portfolio uses standardized designs and prefabricated, Canadian‑made components to build affordable housing in a way that reduces costs, improves quality, and significantly shortens construction timelines.

This announcement marks the first phase of a shared commitment between Canada and British Columbia to build more affordable housing, more quickly, leverage public lands, deploy flexible financial tools, and use modern methods of construction to accelerate the construction of thousands of homes for people who need it most.

Through this partnership, Build Canada Homes will contribute $170 million in capital costs, and the Province, through BC Housing, will contribute $640 million covering both capital and operating costs, this includes $200 million in capital, $27 million over ten years in operating, that will ensure long‑term wrap‑around supports and housing stability for residents.

As part of this $640 million, the federal investment unlocks $170 million of provincial funding that can be directed in partnership with Build Canada Homes to deliver the more than 400 homes using tools like DASH and modern methods of construction.

By supporting the Province of British Columbia in leveraging innovative, scalable building approaches, Build Canada Homes is helping drive the delivery of modern, energy‑efficient homes that can be built faster and more affordably in communities across British Columbia.

Build Canada Homes is increasing the supply of affordable housing, scaling up construction, and modernizing one of Canada's most significant industries. By prioritizing projects and partnerships that invest in using sustainable Canadian materials, strengthening Canadian supply chains, and creating good jobs at every step of the homebuilding process, Build Canada Homes is championing the federal government's Buy Canadian strategy – helping to build more homes and a stronger Canadian economy at the same time.

This is the first phase, and over future phases the Government of Canada and Province of British Columbia commit to work together to deliver thousands of more units.

Quotes:

"Every Canadian deserves a safe, affordable place to call home, and partnerships like this are how we turn our ambition into a reality. Working together with the Province of British Columbia, your government is moving projects from plans to shovels in the ground. Through Build Canada Homes, we're accelerating construction, strengthening communities, and delivering real housing solutions that will make life more affordable for families across B.C. and Canada."

-- The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"This new funding marks a meaningful collaboration with Canada that shows confidence in the work we're doing here in B.C. to deliver homes for people," said Christine Boyle, Minister of Housing and Municipal Affairs. "With many B.C. projects already prepared to move into construction, this additional support means we can break ground faster and deliver more homes sooner for the people who need them most."

-- Christine Boyle, Minister of Housing and Municipal Affairs, Province of British Columbia

"Build Canada Homes was created to accelerate the delivery of affordable and supportive housing across the country, and this partnership with British Columbia puts that mission into action. By aligning federal investment with construction‑ready projects, we can move new homes into communities quickly while laying the groundwork for future phases that will deliver even more impact. This collaboration is about scaling up over time – turning early momentum into sustained results and helping more people across British Columbia access the safe, stable housing they deserve."

-- Ana Bailão, Chief Executive Officer, Build Canada Homes

"This partnership means that people in communities across B.C. will have homes faster, with hundreds of homes starting construction in the next 12 months. This shows how collaboration across multiple levels of government can make a significant difference in people's lives."

Vincent Tong, CEO, BC Housing

Quick facts

Launched on September 14, 2025, Build Canada Homes is Canada's new federal agency dedicated to building and financing affordable housing at scale.

With an initial investment of $13 billion over five years, Build Canada Homes is leveraging public lands, modern construction methods, and public-private partnerships to double the pace of housing construction across Canada.

Since launching in September, Build Canada Homes has already advanced six Direct Build projects in Dartmouth, Longueuil, Ottawa, Toronto, Winnipeg, and Edmonton, and secured four major partnerships--with the City of Ottawa; the provinces of Nova Scotia and Quebec; and a tripartite agreement with Nunavut and Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated. Together, with this agreement, these initiatives represent more than 8,600 new homes.

On February 5, 2026, the Government of Canada introduced the Build Canada Homes Act , legislation that will establish Build Canada Homes as a Crown corporation whose mandate will be dedicated to building affordable housing in communities across the country.

, legislation that will establish Build Canada Homes as a Crown corporation whose mandate will be dedicated to building affordable housing in communities across the country. Federal funding is subject to a signed contribution agreement, and provincial funding will proceed following the Province's standard approval processes.

Associated links

Build Canada Homes

Backgrounder: Canada and British Columbia secure a new partnership to build more homes

Follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn

Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Ministry of Housing and Municipal Affairs, Media Relations, [email protected]