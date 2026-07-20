Minister Dabrusin highlights increased Canada Child Benefit payments for families

Nearly 1.4 million families in Ontario benefiting from more generous payments starting this month

WINDSOR, ON, July 20, 2026 /CNW/ -- The federal government is lowering costs for families by strengthening the Canada Child Benefit. The Canada Child Benefit is a monthly tax-free payment to help families with the costs of raising children.

Today in Windsor, the Honourable Julie Dabrusin, Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature, on behalf of the Honourable Anna Gainey, Secretary of State (Children and Youth), is pleased to announce the increased tax-free support the program is delivering to families in 2026–2027.

Starting this month, the Canada Child Benefit will provide families with up to $8,157 per child under the age of 6 and up to $6,883 per child aged 6 to 17. This represents an increase of up to $160 per child under age 6 and up to $135 per child aged 6 to 17, compared to the previous year, helping families manage everyday expenses such as groceries, clothing, and child care. In Ontario alone, the Canada Child Benefit provides over $11 billion in benefits to approximately 1.4 million families each year, helping reduce financial pressures and contributing to the financial stability of households across the province.

Today, the Canada Child Benefit supports about 3.6 million families nationally, caring for six million children and delivering approximately $30 billion in annual tax-free payments. The Canada Child Benefit has helped to lift hundreds of thousands of children out of poverty and has put more money directly into the pockets of parents who need it most.

Quotes

"Raising kids is expensive, and families in Windsor and across Ontario are feeling it on every bill. The Canada Child Benefit puts money back in their pockets every month, tax-free, and starting this month that payment goes up again. That is up to $160 more per child under 6 and up to $135 more per child aged 6 to 17, going toward groceries and other life essentials."

– The Honourable Julie Dabrusin, Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature

"Starting Monday, the Canada Child Benefit is going up for 3.6 million Canadian families. This increased monthly payment will help cover everyday expenses like school supplies, clothing, and groceries. When we invest in kids, we're investing in our future and building Canada strong."

– The Honourable Anna Gainey, Secretary of State (Children and Youth)

Quick facts

The Canada Child Benefit is a monthly tax-free benefit based on the prior year's income. It provides support for low- to middle-income families with children to help with the cost of raising children. In Ontario, approximately 2.3 million children are supported by the Canada Child Benefit, helping improve household financial security and investing in their children's future.

The amount received under the Canada Child Benefit depends on a few key factors, including the number and the ages of children in care, and the prior year's adjusted net family income. For example, a family with one child aged 5 and one child aged 9 with an adjusted family net income of $65,000 will receive approximately $11,430 in 2026–2027. This represents nearly $400 more than they would have received in 2025–2026.

The Canada Child Benefit is designed to be responsive to the costs of living and has been annually indexed to inflation since 2018, guaranteeing that families receive both rising and predictable support that they can rely on.

Annual indexation takes effect on July 1 to coincide with the beginning of the program year for payments, which runs from July 1 to June 30 each year.

Numerous research studies and reports have found that the Canada Child Benefit has had the following impact: Made it easier for single low-income mothers to make ends meet, with 85% of respondents indicating they would struggle significantly without the Canada Child Benefit. Helped low-income families spend more on necessities such as such as food, shelter, and children's clothing. Reduced the rate of severe food insecurity by one-third among low-income families.



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SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

Contacts: Keean Nembhard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature, 343-552-2387, [email protected]; Media Relations, Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), [email protected]; Aaron Rosenbaum, Digital Communications and Operations Advisor, Office of the Secretary of State (Children and Youth), [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]