The federal government helps CHEO modernize its facilities with new, energy-efficient technologies

OTTAWA, ON, July 17, 2026 /CNW/ -- Today, the Honourable David J. McGuinty, Minister of National Defence, on behalf of the Honourable Julie Dabrusin, Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature, announced the completion of a nearly $1 million project funded through the federal government's Low Carbon Economy Fund to support the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario's (CHEO) Deep Energy Retrofit Program, helping to reduce greenhouse gas emissions through increased energy efficiency.

With this contribution, CHEO has modernized its heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems by incorporating new energy-efficient technologies. The project includes, among other things, the installation of an energy recovery system, the modernization of the ventilation system to improve fresh air intake, and the addition of two heat pumps that will reduce reliance on natural gas-fired boilers.

These improvements provide a healthier and more comfortable indoor environment for patients, their families, and employees, while significantly reducing the hospital's energy consumption and environmental footprint. Every dollar not spent on energy is a dollar back into providing the services Canadians rely on.

Energy efficiency is one of the fastest, most practical tools we have to lower costs, and it works for everyone who uses it: it lowers bills for ratepayers, eases strain on the grid, lowers peak demand, and cuts emissions in the same step.

Projects like this one enable organizations to adopt innovative solutions that reduce emissions, improve energy efficiency, help save costs, and help build a healthier and more sustainable future for generations to come. This is how we build a stronger, more independent country that works for everyone.

Quotes

"By supporting organizations such as the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario, we are making operating costs more affordable for our important public health sector. Helping hospitals implement these kinds of changes is simply common sense. Through the Low Carbon Economy Fund, our government is once again showing that it is working hand in hand with its partners to build a more resilient and sustainable economy, for the benefit of everyone."

– The Honourable Julie Dabrusin, Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature

"Strong public institutions should lead by example. By improving the energy efficiency of facilities like CHEO, we're reducing emissions, lowering operating costs, and creating healthier spaces for children, families, and the dedicated professionals who care for them every day. Investments like this strengthen our communities today while helping build a more resilient Canada for the future."

– The Honourable David J. McGuinty, Minister of National Defence

"Creating healthier environments is an important part of how we care for kids. These upgrades are an investment in the health of children and youth now, and in a more sustainable future for the generations that follow."

– Dr. Vera Etches, President and Chief Executive Officer, Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO)

Quick facts

With this project, CHEO will now be able to reduce its emissions by more than 2,500 metric tons per year--the equivalent of the annual energy consumption of approximately 600 households. This project demonstrates the hospital's commitment to sustainable development.

The emissions reductions from this project will be like taking more than 2,500 passenger cars off the road, helping children and future generations who will be the most affected by polluted air and climate change.

Since 2017, Environment and Climate Change Canada has invested more than $320 million in funding toward over 100 low-carbon technology projects.

As of March 2025, 48 projects across Canada have been completed with the support of $73 million from the Challenge Fund. This investment helped advance Canada's clean economic growth.

More than 60 additional projects are still ongoing with an expected Challenge Fund investment of $247 million.

Associated links

Environment and Climate Change Canada's X page

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Environment and Natural Resources in Canada's Facebook page

Environment and Climate Change Canada's LinkedIn page

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Instagram page

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

Contacts: Keean Nembhard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature, 343-552-2387, [email protected]; Media Relations, Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), [email protected]