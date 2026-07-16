Minister Dabrusin joins provincial and territorial environment ministers to strengthen collaboration on environmental protection

CALGARY, AB, July 16, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Honourable Julie Dabrusin, Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature, joined provincial and territorial ministers for the annual meeting of the Canadian Council of Ministers of the Environment from July 14 to 15 in Calgary, Alberta. The meeting brought together environment ministers from across the country to discuss shared priorities and approaches to reducing emissions while building the clean economy and making life more affordable for Canadians.

Throughout the meeting, Minister Dabrusin worked closely with provincial and territorial partners, highlighting opportunities to accelerate clean innovation and the adoption of emissions-reducing technologies which support economic growth and competitiveness across Canada. This includes measures such as clean and renewable power, mass electrification, clean technologies, and energy efficiency in homes and businesses.

Collaboration across jurisdictions is essential for Canada to become net-zero by 2050 and achieving climate and economic objectives. Ministers discussed opportunities that could advance Canada's Climate Competitiveness Strategy, which supports the federal government's goal of building one Canadian economy by working with provinces and territories to drive sustainable economic growth while reducing emissions and strengthening resilience.

Ahead of the Canadian Council of Ministers of the Environment meeting, Minister Dabrusin also participated in discussions with Indigenous partners on shared environmental priorities and balance with economic opportunities for communities. These discussions reflect the federal government's commitment to close collaboration and the advancement of Indigenous self-determination and rights.

On the margins of the Canadian Council of Ministers of the Environment meeting, Minister Dabrusin took part in several engagements across Alberta. Alongside Parks Canada representatives, she announced the Manitou Asinîy Land Use Agreement, highlighting the importance of partnership and stewardship in protecting cultural and natural heritage.

The Minister also visited the FortisAlberta Employee Development Centre and met with representatives from the Canadian Cattle Association to discuss innovation, sustainability, and economic opportunities in their respective sectors. Minister Dabrusin further held bilateral and trilateral discussions with the Minister of Environment and Climate Change for Manitoba, the Minister of Environment and Parks for British Columbia, the Minister of Environment and Protected Areas for Alberta, and the Minister of Environment and Climate Change for the Northwest Territories. These discussions focused on advancing shared priorities, strengthening intergovernmental cooperation, and addressing regional environmental and climate challenges.

In addition, the Minister participated in a roundtable discussion hosted by the Pembina Institute on electricity, energy, and building retrofits. She also visited the ATCO Solar Farm, where innovative clean energy solutions and investments are helping build a more sustainable and competitive economy.

Canada remains focused on building a stronger, cleaner, and more competitive economy that creates opportunities for workers, businesses, and communities across the country while driving down emissions and protecting the environment for future generations.

Quotes

"We are building across the economy, driving clean and renewable power, mass electrification, and energy efficiency. When we work closely with our partners, including provinces, territories, and Indigenous partners to pair strong environmental standards and clean innovation, we can advance solutions that grow the economy, strengthen our communities, and protect the environment for future generations."

– The Honourable Julie Dabrusin, Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature

Quick facts

Canada's Climate Competitiveness Strategy supports investment in net-zero technologies and clean economic growth, helping advance Canada's climate commitments while strengthening global competitiveness.

On March 31, 2026, the Government of Canada released A Force of Nature: Canada's Strategy to Protect Nature, which outlines how Canada will work with partners to protect biodiversity, conserve 30% of lands and waters by 2030, and mobilize capital for nature. Nature contributes an estimated $3.6 trillion annually to Canada's economy through benefits such as clean air, fresh water, food production, and climate regulation.

On May 14, 2026, the Government of Canada announced the launch of a new National Electricity Strategy which aims to double the capacity of Canada's grid by 2050 and supply clean, reliable, affordable power across the country for decades to come. In addition, it also announced expanding support for energy-saving retrofits for up to one million households through financing, grants, and complementary measures.

Associated links

Environment and Climate Change Canada's X page

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Environment and Natural Resources in Canada's Facebook page

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SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

Contacts: Keean Nembhard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature, 343-552-2387, [email protected]; Media Relations: Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), [email protected]