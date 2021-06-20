Reconciling new collective agreements and financial recovery

MONTRÉAL, June 20, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - La Fabrique de la paroisse Notre-Dame de Montréal deplores the slow pace of discussions ongoing for more than a year whose goal is to renew collective labour agreements with the unions representing Notre-Dame-des-Neiges Cemetery operations and office employees.

These negotiations have been affected by the COVID pandemic, but they are also taking place in a context where the activities of the Notre-Dame Basilica in Montréal and Notre-Dame-des-Neiges Cemetery accumulated operating deficits from 2008 to 2019 of over $8.5 million for the basilica and $100 million for the cemetery, respectively. These results were confirmed by a Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton audit, and the information was shared in a note to all Fabrique employees in November 2020.

The Cemetery's operating losses stem from the fact that expenses exceed revenues by about 40% each year on average. The cost of remunerating staff assigned to operations and maintenance activities and customer service represents almost 75% of the cemetery's annual operating revenues.

All activities must be reviewed to reduce and eliminate the annual operating deficits over the next few years to ensure the sustainability of the Basilica and the Cemetery.

In March 2021, the Cemetery operations employees' union was informed that some seasonal employees would be recalled during the spring but that other seasonal salaried positions would be abolished.

In total, 120 employees currently work at the Cemetery, including about one hundred operations employees who are paid over $30 an hour, plus a wide range of benefits that add a value of more than 50% to their income. These operations employees, who benefit from a quality working environment, provide cremation and burial services and maintain the Cemetery's lawns, grounds, trees, paths and buildings.

Several difficult decisions will need to be made to put an end to the Cemetery's annual operating deficits, and we hope to negotiate and conclude new agreements with the unions representing our operations and office employees in the coming months. These agreements must help redress the Notre-Dame-des-Neiges Cemetery's financial situation, an important challenge that must be met by management and employees together.

About La Fabrique de la Paroisse Notre-Dame de Montréal

The Fabrique de la paroisse Notre-Dame de Montréal is a non-profit organization whose history goes hand in hand with that of the city of Montréal. The Fabrique oversees the healthy development of the Notre-Dame-des-Neiges Cemetery and Notre-Dame Basilica of Montréal. Based on a vision, quality customer service, professionalism, rigour and teamwork, the Fabrique manages its activities in a rigorous manner to ensure its sustainability and meet its long-term obligations.

About Notre-Dame-des-Neiges Cemetery

Since it was established in 1854, Notre-Dame-des-Neiges Cemetery has welcomed nearly one million deceased persons in a unique 343-acre site renowned as Canada's largest cemetery. A national historic site, Notre-Dame-des-Neiges Cemetery is a place of peace and remembrance, as well as a jewel in Montréal's architectural, historical, arboreal and environmental heritage. For more information: cimetierenotredamedesneiges.ca/en/

SOURCE Fabrique de la paroisse Notre-Dame de Montréal

