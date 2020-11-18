The Excellence of the New ION Light Rail Project Recognized at the National Level

Keolis Canada will operate the project until 2029

MONTREAL, Nov. 18, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Keolis Canada is proud to announce that the new ION Light Rail Transit (LRT) system in the Region of Waterloo, Ontario has won the Gold Award in the Service Delivery category of the 2020 National Awards for Innovation and Excellence in Public-Private Partnerships (PPP), awarded by the Canadian Council for Public-Private Partnerships (CCPPP). The company, which is a member of the GrandLinq consortium, is responsible for operating the system until 2029 and will maintain it for the next 30 years.

This transit system, part of a PPP, provides daily travel to some 25,000 passengers along 16 kms, serving 19 stations, including Kitchener and Waterloo. With Cambridge stops to be added within a few years.

"This recognition reinforces Keolis Canada's position as a major player in the country when it comes to mobility and electrification of transport, thanks to our wide range of quality, reliable, safe and sustainable services", emphasizes Pierre-Paul Pharand, President and CEO of Keolis Canada.

"Keolis Canada is closely involved in the communities where we operate. Our contribution to this project includes our experience developing mobility solutions adapted to a variety of communities, encouraging new possibilities and passenger travel habits," said Vincent Patterson, General Manager of Keolis Grand River LP. "We are able to offer a wide range of flexible mobility solutions tailored to the economic, demographic, urban and geographic profile of any city".

Leader in mobility

Recognized for its multimodal services, Keolis operates a multitude of passenger transport modes, including light rail, bus and coach transport, autonomous electric shuttles, subways, trains, ferry shuttles, and many more.

Representing the future of public transport and with a transportation vision for tomorrow, the company puts increased effort into the development and deployment of new electric and shared mobility solutions. For many years, Keolis Canada has been applying its knowledge of transport electrification within its diversified services, through both the acquisition and commissioning of electric vehicles and various other projects, including the first pilot project for an autonomous electric shuttle on public roads in Canada, developed in Candiac, Quebec. Committed to energy transition, Keolis has also been commissioned in France for the implementation of 100% hydrogen high-level service buses (HLSB).

The partner of choice for an ecological transition

There are future opportunities for Keolis in Canada to protect the environment and to reduce greenhouse gases (GHGs). "These values, which guide our work every day, ensure that our organization is a key partner for all players wishing to develop structured solutions in transport", adds Mr. Pharand. Keolis offers a variety of delivery models, whether they be different types of business partnerships, PPPs, outsourcing, or as primary provider.

About Keolis Canada

Keolis Canada provides mobility services to millions of Canadians every year. Tailored to the needs of its clients and its passengers, Keolis Canada operates urban and intercity networks, transports students, people with special needs, air travellers, and delivers parcels. With 1,000 transportation professionals, a fleet of city buses, coaches and trams, Keolis Canada helps more than 20 million people get to their destination every year in a safe and enjoyable manner.

