Special Event on November 23 marks 120 Years of Inspiring Dialogue and Thought Leadership

TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - This year, The Empire Club of Canada in partnership with the Empire Club Foundation proudly celebrates its 120th anniversary with a special luncheon on Thursday, November 23, 2023, at the Fairmont Royal York. "The Empire Club at 120: A Celebration of an Iconic Institution." Since its founding in 1903, The Empire Club has stood as a beacon for fostering informed discussion, hosting more than 3,500 influential speakers who have shaped the national and international discourse.

Abstract: For 120 years, the Empire Club of Canada has provided a forum for speakers to engage, debate, and educate, advancing dialogue on issues of importance to Canadians.

This event is a tribute to the Empire Club's long and storied history as an integral part of the Canadian landscape. Having first launched at a Toronto restaurant on November 25, 1903, The Empire Club of Canada began its mission to bring political, business, cultural and social leaders to its podium to help Canadians better understand the issues of the day.

On November 23rd, you will hear some of the magic moments in the thousands of speeches delivered at the Club over the past twelve decades and the iconic stories behind these moments.

Program: The event features distinguished speakers who have played pivotal roles in the Empire Club's legacy:

The Historical Birth of The Empire Club

Gordon McIvor, President, Empire Club Foundation & Past President 2015-2016, Empire Club of Canada

Policy Issues and The Empire Club

H. Ian Macdonald, Past President 1969-1970, Empire Club of Canada

The Year the First Woman Became President

Catherine R. Charlton, M.A, Past President 1984-1985, Empire Club of Canada

Reflections On Securing Famous Actress Audrey Hepburn

Anthony A. van Straubenzee, Past President 1988-1989, Empire Club of Canada

Embracing A Culture of Diversity And Inclusiveness

Kelly Jackson, Past President 2021-2022 & Board Director, Empire Club of Canada

"This event brings together a group of Past Presidents who will each tell one of the most amazing episodes in the history of the Club, shining a light on the important role that the Empire Club has played in the political, corporate and social history of our country", said Gordon McIvor, President of the Empire Club Foundation.

Join the Celebration

Members of the media and the public are invited to join this momentous celebration. The event will be accessible both in-person and virtually, symbolizing the Empire Club's commitment to innovative and inclusive dialogue. For details and to register for the event, visit: https://empireclubofcanada.com/event/the-empire-club-at-120-a-celebration-of-an-iconic-institution/

About The Empire Club of Canada

Established in 1903, as a response to Canadian political unrest, the Empire Club quickly became a leading speakers' forum. The first speakers addressed topics related to Canada's strategic relationships with the United Kingdom and the United States and the name of the Club reflected its founders' desire for the country to maintain strong ties to the Commonwealth.

The Empire Club has evolved over the years and strives to ensure diversity is reflected in topics, speakers, and its governance structures. The Club recognizes that over its 120-year history, there have been viewpoints expressed at its podium by speakers that perpetuated and reinforced colonial attitudes and oppression. These do not reflect the Club's commitment to equity, inclusion, and reconciliation. The Empire Club believes that public dialogue has immense power to connect people to ideas and each other, and in the importance of the inclusion of different voices and perspectives.

About The Empire Club Foundation

The Empire Club of Canada set up a foundation 53 years ago, in 1969, to further the reach of the Club through various educational programs. It most notably collects, curates, publishes and distributes the speeches and panel discussions hosted by the Club to a wide cross-section of Canadian schools, universities, and other organizations through its research archives which constitute a very extensive digital library. The Foundation operates as a separate entity from the Club itself, with its own Board of Directors and bylaws. The Foundation works to make available the events of the Empire Club and other similar events, to achieve the common objectives of promoting informed discussion and debate. The Foundation operates as a charity and is focused specifically on educational activities.

