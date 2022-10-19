LONGUEUIL, QC, Oct. 19, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Letenda, manufacturer of a new generation of zero-emission urban buses, is proud to announce the certification of the Electrip, a bus optimized to transport passengers.

The Electrip a zero emission urban bus (CNW Group/Letenda Inc.)

This certification comes after months rigorous testing and evaluation through a third party accredited by Transport Canada in accordance with federal regulations.

Letenda successfully demonstrated that the Electrip complies with the Canada Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (CMVSS) and the company is now authorized to affix the national safety mark. Achieving this important milestone will allow the Electrip customers to transport passengers on public roads.

« This certification is a defining moment for Letenda and allows us to be officially recognized as a manufacturer of zero-emission urban buses. » said Mr. Nicolas Letendre, president and CEO of Letenda. « The collaboration and innovative spirit of our team and partners made achieving this critical milestone possible. I want to congratulate and thank all the members of the team. With the Electrip, we are rethinking sustainable transportation, one bus at a time. »

With a redesigned geometry to ensure unrivalled comfort and maneuverability, the Electrip is the first model in the Letenda line. It is an ultra-lightweight, long-range, 9-meter intermediate bus. Its superior energy efficiency ensures excellent performance in winter conditions. The vehicle's manufacturing concept is innovative with its modular structure made mainly of aluminum and inspired by the aeronautics industry. Depending on the configuration chosen, its flat floor throughout the passenger area can accommodate up to 45 people, including 24 seated passengers and up to 6 wheelchairs. The Electrip is also designed to facilitate the integration of the latest intelligent and autonomous vehicle technologies.

About Letenda

Letenda is a Quebec-based zero-emission bus manufacturer founded in 2016 and propelled by its values of sustainability, innovation and collaborative spirit. Letenda works with all industry stakeholders to build a sustainable business and a product that is tailored to the needs of operators and passengers. Letenda's Electrip bus innovates through its superior energy efficiency, its unique geometry specially developed for electric propulsion and its manufacturing concept inspired by the aeronautics industry.

For more information on Letenda, visit www.letenda.com, follow @letenda on Linkedin or Facebook.

Source : Letenda

SOURCE Letenda Inc.

For further information: Media Contact: Corporate communication and marketing: Valérie Loyer, Cell. 514 261-4181, [email protected]