The Edge, A Leader's Magazine Releases Summer 2022 Issue Featuring Real Estate Superstar Scott McGillivray

The Edge A Leaders Magazine Summer 2022 Issue with Scott McGillivray is here

The cover story showcases Scott McGillivray, real estate investor and top-rated star of HGTV's hit series Income Property, Vacation House, and more.

Readers will also find exclusive interviews with real estate titans, and change-makers, including:

Bravo TV star Ryan Serhant's insights on real estate and brand development.

insights on real estate and brand development. Sam Mizrahi , President of Mizrahi Developments , on building the tallest skyscraper in Canada at the bustling intersection of Yonge and Bloor.

, President of , on building the tallest skyscraper in at the bustling intersection of Yonge and Bloor. Anshul Ruparell of Properly Inc. in bringing new digital tools to the field.



The 68-page, high-gloss magazine is available at Chapters, Indigo, and other high-end bookstores and newsstands across Canada. Annual subscriptions are also available.

About The Edge, A Leader's Magazine

With a readership of over 500,000 and a print circulation of 120,000, The Edge, A Leader's Magazine is a premium print and digital publication based in Toronto.

The publication has highlighted business leaders, entrepreneurial stars, and those breaking new ground in their industries, nationally and globally. The magazine and its online companion are read widely among ambitious, entrepreneurial-minded executives and business leaders.

Previous editions have featured exclusive interviews with top-tier executives and household names such as the Hosts of CTV's The Social, Four Seasons Hotels founder Issy Sharp, Dragon's Den Dragon Manjit Minhas, rapper and actor Timbaland, design guru Tommy Hilfiger, astronaut Chris Hadfield, NBA star Isiah Thomas, Burden of Truth and Smallville star Kristin Kreuk, and more.

SOCIAL MEDIA:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theedgeleaders/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/theedge_leaders

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theedgemagazine

SOURCE The Edge: A Leader's Magazine

For further information: For media inquiries, contact Jack Liu, Director of Marketing, 416-773-1077, [email protected]