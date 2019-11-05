The Early Birds Get the Deals: Canadians are getting a head start on holiday shopping this Black Friday and Cyber Monday

TORONTO, Nov. 5, 2019 /CNW/ -- This year, Canadians are looking to beat the seasonal rush by starting their holiday shopping early, and they are looking for value when doing so. In a recent survey conducted by RetailMeNot.ca , 55% of Canadians polled said that they were looking to shop for holiday gifts over the Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend.

Of those polled, 45% are planning to spend between $250 and $900 during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, with a reported average of $738.

Whether Canadians are getting ahead of their holiday gift-buying or treating themselves this year, they plan to spend their money on the following items:

35% plan to buy electronics

26% plan to spend on clothing and accessories

12% will be looking for home goods and appliances

6% will be booking travel deals

According to Sara Skirboll, RetailMeNot's resident Shopping and Trends Expert, shoppers are making sure they are prepared in time for the holiday season. "With only 26 days between Black Friday and Christmas in 2019, people want to ensure they get exactly what they need for the best price possible. In fact, 34% of people said they plan to begin their search for deals earlier than before."

RetailMeNot is the perfect place to find deals from hundreds of your favourite retailers and restaurants. With RetailMeNot.ca , it couldn't be easier to start checking things off that holiday list!

*Survey conducted on October 7th, 2019 by Angus Reid Global

About RetailMeNot, Inc.

RetailMeNot, Inc. (https://www.retailmenot.com/corp/) is a leading savings destination connecting consumers with retailers, restaurants and brands, both online and in-store. The company enables consumers across the globe to find hundreds of thousands of offers to save money while they shop or dine out. RetailMeNot, Inc. estimates that $4.8 billion in retailer sales were attributable to consumer transactions from paid digital offers in its marketplace in 2017, more than $560 million of which were attributable to its in-store solution. The RetailMeNot, Inc. portfolio of websites and mobile applications includes RetailMeNot.com in the United States; RetailMeNot.ca in Canada; VoucherCodes.co.uk in the United Kingdom; ma-reduc.com and Poulpeo.com in France; and GiftCardZen.com and Deals2Buy.com in NorthAmerica. As wholly owned subsidiaries of Harland Clarke Holdings, RetailMeNot and Valassis, a leader in intelligent media delivery, are partnering to connect retailers and consumers through meaningful digital, mobile and print promotions both online and in store.

CONTACT: rmn@1milk2sugarspr.com

SOURCE RetailMeNot.ca

Related Links

https://www.retailmenot.ca

