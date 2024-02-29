The Dr. Borna Meisami Commemorative Foundation awards Canadian journalist Anna Maria Tremonti with the prestigious Shero-Award

TORONTO, Feb. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - The Dr. Borna Meisami Commemorative Foundation (DBMF) awards Canadian journalist Anna Maria Tremonti with the prestigious Shero-Award in recognition of her extraordinary and impactful work in amplifying the silenced voices of gender-based violence (GBV) and intimate partner violence (IPV) survivors. Tremonti, recognized for her ongoing dedication to advocacy and social change, will be awarded at annual Stride for Survivors Walkathon public event at Sunnybrook Park on Sunday May 26th, 2024.

Collage of foundation events (CNW Group/Dr. Borna Meisami Commemorative Foundation)

Through its three programs, Restoring Smiles, Restoring Strength and Restoring Sleep, DBMF provides compassionate, pro-bono dental, medical, physio and rehabilitative therapy for female survivors of GBV and IPV living in 50 Ontario-based shelters and 37 Sexual Assault Care Centres.

In the past 15 years since its inception, DBMF has contributed over $1.5 million to health treatments for female survivors of GBV, with a 20% increase in services last year, thanks to partners like the Canadian Women's Foundation, Green Shield Canada, and the Ontario Dental Association's Accerta Grant. The foundation is also collaborating with the University of Toronto's Dalla Lana School of Public Health to investigate disparities in dental care for marginalized female survivors.

DBMF has developed a trauma-informed training program, "If you think that no one around you is experiencing GBV, it is very likely that you don't know how to recognize it. Trauma-informed training plays a vital role in supporting patient survivors of GBV on their journey towards healing and personal growth. By equipping healthcare professionals with the necessary knowledge and skills to recognize, understand and respond to the unique needs of survivors, we can create a safe and supportive environment that fosters their mental health and overall well-being. This training helps healthcare providers develop a deeper understanding of the impact of trauma, enabling them to deliver compassionate care that promotes healing, resilience, and empowerment. In doing so, we can pave the way for their personal growth, helping them reclaim their lives and thrive beyond their past experiences. Hence our motto, "Restore a Smile. Empower a Woman. Reclaim her Life." we make sure that no survivor is left unseen, or unheard." Said Dr. Meisami in an interview at the Stride for Survivors Walkathon on September 3rd, 2023.

Please join us to celebrate our annual community event, "Stride for Survivors," which serves as a powerful platform to raise awareness and shed light on the issue of GBV. By coming together and taking strides, we send a strong message of solidarity and support to survivors, letting them know that they are not alone in their journey towards healing and justice. The impact of this event goes beyond just raising awareness; it creates a sense of empowerment and unity among survivors and their allies. Through the collective effort of the community, we can create lasting change and work towards a world free from violence and discrimination.

The Dr. Borna Meisami Commemorative Foundation is a registered non-profit charity dedicated to helping women rebuild their lives after GBV and IPV. Founded by Dr. Tina Meisami in honour of her late brother, Dr. Borna Meisami, an Orthopaedic surgeon, DBMF provides essential healthcare for women who have experienced GBV, treatment that they otherwise would not have access to.

To learn more about how you can contribute to our foundation's mission, please visit https://drbmeisamifoundation.com/ . Or call us at 437-234-7658.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drbmeisamifoundation/?hl=en

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/restoringsmiles

SOURCE Dr. Borna Meisami Commemorative Foundation

For further information: Email: [email protected]